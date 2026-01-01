Deploy Akaunting in one click installation.
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancers with double-entry bookkeeping and invoicing.
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Wat je met Akaunting kunt bouwen
Akaunting is an open-source accounting platform built for small businesses, freelancers, and entrepreneurs who need professional financial management without paying monthly per-user fees. Built on Laravel and released under the GPL-3.0 license, it provides double-entry bookkeeping, multi-currency support, and comprehensive financial reporting in a modern web interface accessible to non-accountants.
Self-hosting Akaunting means your revenue figures, expense records, customer data, and bank account details stay on your own infrastructure—never shared with a commercial accounting cloud. The platform supports multiple companies and users with role-based access controls, making it suitable for teams and accounting firms managing several clients. A marketplace of extensions lets you add payment gateway integrations, payroll, and other modules as your business needs evolve.
Key features van Akaunting
Professional invoicing
Create customizable invoices with your branding, send them directly from the platform, and set up recurring invoices to automate regular billing for retainer clients.
Double-entry bookkeeping
Full double-entry accounting with a chart of accounts ensures accurate financial records that meet professional standards and simplify year-end tax preparation.
Multi-currency support
Invoice international clients in their local currency and record expenses in multiple currencies, with automatic exchange rate updates keeping your books accurate.
Bank reconciliation
Import bank transactions and match them against recorded entries to keep your cash flow accurate and catch discrepancies before they become problems.
Financial reporting
Built-in profit and loss, balance sheet, cash flow, and tax summary reports give you the financial visibility needed to make informed business decisions.
Waarom zou je Akaunting op Hostinger uitvoeren?
Met 1 klik van start gaan
Start je applicatie direct met een voorgeconfigureerde installatie op. Geen handmatige installatie of ingewikkelde configuratiestappen nodig.
Beveiliging waarop je kunt vertrouwen
Bescherm je applicaties met een ingebouwde firewall, DDoS-bescherming en continue monitoring.
Ingebouwd in Docker Manager
Beheer en voer meerdere Docker-containers uit vanaf één centrale plek. Implementeer, update en monitor je projecten met gemak.
Met 1 klik van start gaan
Start je applicatie direct met een voorgeconfigureerde installatie op. Geen handmatige installatie of ingewikkelde configuratiestappen nodig.
Beveiliging waarop je kunt vertrouwen
Bescherm je applicaties met een ingebouwde firewall, DDoS-bescherming en continue monitoring.
Ingebouwd in Docker Manager
Beheer en voer meerdere Docker-containers uit vanaf één centrale plek. Implementeer, update en monitor je projecten met gemak.
Docker VPS-hosting waarop je kunt vertrouwen.
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