Costruisci sistemi scalabili con un dominio .systems
38,99€/anno12,99€/1° annoPer il primo anno
67% di risparmio
Informazioni sul dominio .systems
Una breve panoramica per aiutarti a scegliere e registrare un dominio .systems
Che cos'è un dominio .systems?
.systems è un TLD generico adatto ad aziende, fornitori di servizi IT, società di ingegneria e organizzazioni che offrono soluzioni complesse, infrastrutture o servizi, ponendo l'accento su un lavoro strutturato e basato sui sistemi.
A chi è destinato un dominio .systems?
Il dominio .systems è ideale per consulenti IT, fornitori di software, integratori di sistemi e provider di infrastrutture che offrono soluzioni e supporto tecnico complessi. Si adatta sia a progetti di nicchia che ad aziende tecnologiche consolidate.
Perché scegliere un dominio .systems?
Un dominio .systems segnala fin dalla prima visita un focus tecnico e strutturato, migliorando la chiarezza e la memorizzazione del marchio. Supporta una denominazione coerente su siti web, email e documentazione, contribuendo a mantenere una presenza online professionale e scalabile.
Informazioni sul dominio per .systems
TLD
.systems
Tipo TLD
gTLD
Periodo minimo di registrazione
1 anno
Periodo massimo di registrazione
3 anni
Protezione della privacy del dominio
Gratis
RegistrarLock
Domini IDN
DNSSEC
Tassa ICANN
0,17 €
Perché registrare il tuo dominio con Hostinger?
Non sono richieste competenze tecniche.
Assistenza specializzata 24/7.
Protezione gratuita della privacy del dominio
Pagina gratuita in arrivo o sito link in bio
Prezzi competitivi
Suggerimenti
Come ottenere il miglior nome di dominio
1. Includi il nome del tuo brand
Utilizza il nome del tuo brand o parole chiave per aumentare la riconoscibilità e la visibilità nei risultati di ricerca.
2. Sii breve
I nomi di dominio composti da meno di tre parole sono più facili da leggere e ricordare.
3. Meno è meglio
Evita trattini, numeri, gergo e parole difficili da scrivere.
4. Pensa al tuo pubblico
Scegli un'estensione adatta al tuo pubblico, che sia locale o globale.
5. Agisci in fretta
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FAQ sul dominio .systems
What does a .systems domain mean?
.systems is a generic top-level domain often used for technology, business, and organized processes. It is commonly chosen for sites focused on systems, platforms, engineering, or operations.
Is a .systems domain trusted?
Yes. .systems is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on your website and security than on the extension.
Is a .systems a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about technology, operations, or structured services. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .systems domain or .com domain?
Choose .systems if you want a name that clearly fits a technical or process-focused project, especially when your preferred .com is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience.
Who can register a .systems domain?
Anyone can register a .systems domain. There are no special residency or industry requirements, so individuals and businesses can both use it.
Are there restrictions on .systems domains?
The main rules are standard domain naming rules: the name must be valid, use allowed characters, and stay within registry length limits. Reserved or abusive names may be blocked by the registry.
How much does a .systems domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .systems domain costs 12,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 38,99 €/anno. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.