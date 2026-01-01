Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
DeepSeek
xAI
Maestrale
Moonshot
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
Cambiare modello senza ricollegarsi
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
Scopri cosa può fare il tuo stack con Hostinger AI Router
Route every request to the best available mode
Mantieni il tuo SDK. Cambia un URL.
Traccia l'utilizzo del modello in hPanel
One-click setup for AI apps
Utilizzare ogni modello principale, una bilancia
Accedi a ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini e altro ancora senza conti o bollette separati.
Cambia modello senza toccare il tuo codice
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
I crediti vengono misurati per richiesta, quindi non sei mai bloccato in un costo mensile fisso.
Ottieni AI RouterStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.