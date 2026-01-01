Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
IniziaSee AI models
Scelto dai costruttori di tutto il mondo.
10K+
Users worldwide
Funziona con OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain e altro ancora.
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
Modelli AI
Salta la gestione di più chiavi API. Usane una per ogni modello.
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

6 modelli tra cui Claude Opus 4.8

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

DeepSeek

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

2 modelli tra cui Grok 4.3

Maestrale

2 models including Mistral Large 3

Moonshot

2 modelli tra cui Kimi K2.6

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

Cambiare modello senza ricollegarsi

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

Scopri cosa può fare il tuo stack con Hostinger AI Router

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

Mantieni il tuo SDK. Cambia un URL.

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
Mantieni il tuo SDK. Cambia un URL.

Traccia l'utilizzo del modello in hPanel

Visualizza l'utilizzo per modello, gestisci il saldo del credito condiviso e ricarica da un unico posto.
Traccia l'utilizzo del modello in hPanel

One-click setup for AI apps

Installa OpenClaw o Hermes Agent in un click e connettiti automaticamente a Hostinger AI Router. Nessuna chiave API da incollare, nessun file di configurazione da modificare. Scegli il modello utilizzato dal tuo agente da hPanel.
One-click setup for AI apps

  • Utilizzare ogni modello principale, una bilancia

    Accedi a ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini e altro ancora senza conti o bollette separati.

  • Cambia modello senza toccare il tuo codice

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    I crediti vengono misurati per richiesta, quindi non sei mai bloccato in un costo mensile fisso.

Ottieni AI Router

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

Hostinger AI Router è un endpoint sicuro e una dashboard per ogni modello AI. Invece di aprire account con ogni fornitore, ottieni una chiave API che raggiunge vari modelli leader — tutti gestiti direttamente qui in hPanel.

Which AI models can I use?

Tutti i principali: OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Meta (Llama), Mistral, e altri, inoltre modelli open-source per testo, immagini, audio ed embeddings. Puoi cambiare o confrontare i modelli con un'unica modifica del parametro e senza vincoli di fornitore, e nuovi modelli diventano disponibili nel momento in cui vengono rilasciati.

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

Puoi costruire le tue barriere di protezione — filtri di input e output, limiti di spesa per chiave e limiti di frequenza. Il caching riduce i costi e la latenza per le richieste ripetute. Sul fronte dei dati, i tuoi prompt e le tue risposte non vengono utilizzati per addestrare i modelli.

Posso usarlo nelle mie applicazioni e al di fuori di Hostinger?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

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