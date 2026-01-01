Show the world your best work with a .photo domain

31,99/anno22,99/1° anno
28% di risparmio
Per il primo anno
.photo

Informazioni sul dominio .photo

Una breve panoramica per aiutarti a scegliere e registrare un dominio .photo

What is a .photo domain?

.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.

Who is a .photo domain for?

A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.

Why choose a .photo domain?

A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.

Informazioni sul dominio per .photo

TLD
.photo
Tipo TLD
gTLD
Periodo minimo di registrazione
1 anno
Periodo massimo di registrazione
3 anni
Protezione della privacy del dominio
Gratis
RegistrarLock
Domini IDN
DNSSEC
Tassa ICANN
0,17 €

Perché registrare il tuo dominio con Hostinger?

Non sono richieste competenze tecniche.
Assistenza specializzata 24/7.
Protezione gratuita della privacy del dominio
Pagina gratuita in arrivo o sito link in bio
Prezzi competitivi
Suggerimenti

Come ottenere il miglior nome di dominio

1. Includi il nome del tuo brand

Utilizza il nome del tuo brand o parole chiave per aumentare la riconoscibilità e la visibilità nei risultati di ricerca.
I nomi di dominio composti da meno di tre parole sono più facili da leggere e ricordare.
Evita trattini, numeri, gergo e parole difficili da scrivere.
Scegli un'estensione adatta al tuo pubblico, che sia locale o globale.
I domini migliori si vendono velocemente: cerca e assicurati il tuo oggi stesso.Avvia la ricerca

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FAQ sul dominio .photo

A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs 22,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 31,99 €/anno. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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