Show the world your best work with a .photo domain
31,99€/anno22,99€/1° annoPer il primo anno
28% di risparmio
Informazioni sul dominio .photo
Una breve panoramica per aiutarti a scegliere e registrare un dominio .photo
What is a .photo domain?
.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.
Who is a .photo domain for?
A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.
Why choose a .photo domain?
A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.
Informazioni sul dominio per .photo
TLD
.photo
Tipo TLD
gTLD
Periodo minimo di registrazione
1 anno
Periodo massimo di registrazione
3 anni
Protezione della privacy del dominio
Gratis
RegistrarLock
Domini IDN
DNSSEC
Tassa ICANN
0,17 €
Perché registrare il tuo dominio con Hostinger?
Non sono richieste competenze tecniche.
Assistenza specializzata 24/7.
Protezione gratuita della privacy del dominio
Pagina gratuita in arrivo o sito link in bio
Prezzi competitivi
Suggerimenti
Come ottenere il miglior nome di dominio
1. Includi il nome del tuo brand
Utilizza il nome del tuo brand o parole chiave per aumentare la riconoscibilità e la visibilità nei risultati di ricerca.
2. Sii breve
I nomi di dominio composti da meno di tre parole sono più facili da leggere e ricordare.
3. Meno è meglio
Evita trattini, numeri, gergo e parole difficili da scrivere.
4. Pensa al tuo pubblico
Scegli un'estensione adatta al tuo pubblico, che sia locale o globale.
5. Agisci in fretta
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FAQ sul dominio .photo
What does a .photo domain mean?
A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Is a .photo domain trusted?
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Is a .photo a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .photo domain or .com domain?
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Who can register a .photo domain?
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Are there restrictions on .photo domains?
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
How much does a .photo domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs 22,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 31,99 €/anno. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.