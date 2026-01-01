Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

28,99/anno19,99/1° anno
31% di risparmio
Per il primo anno
.gallery

Informazioni sul dominio .gallery

Una breve panoramica per aiutarti a scegliere e registrare un dominio .gallery

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Informazioni sul dominio per .gallery

TLD
.gallery
Tipo TLD
gTLD
Periodo minimo di registrazione
1 anno
Periodo massimo di registrazione
1 anno
Protezione della privacy del dominio
Gratis
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

Perché registrare il tuo dominio con Hostinger?

Non sono richieste competenze tecniche.
Assistenza specializzata 24/7.
Protezione gratuita della privacy del dominio
Pagina gratuita in arrivo o sito link in bio
Prezzi competitivi
Suggerimenti

Come ottenere il miglior nome di dominio

1. Includi il nome del tuo brand

Utilizza il nome del tuo brand o parole chiave per aumentare la riconoscibilità e la visibilità nei risultati di ricerca.
I nomi di dominio composti da meno di tre parole sono più facili da leggere e ricordare.
Evita trattini, numeri, gergo e parole difficili da scrivere.
Scegli un'estensione adatta al tuo pubblico, che sia locale o globale.
I domini migliori si vendono velocemente: cerca e assicurati il tuo oggi stesso.Avvia la ricerca

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FAQ sul dominio .gallery

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 19,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 28,99 €/anno.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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