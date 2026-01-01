Lascia che la tua creatività si esprima attraverso un dominio .art.

22,99/anno1,99/1° anno
91% di risparmio
Per il primo anno
.art

Informazioni sul dominio .art

Una breve panoramica per aiutarti a scegliere e registrare un dominio .art

Che cos'è un dominio .art?

.art è un dominio di primo livello generico pensato per artisti, gallerie, musei e marchi creativi. È accessibile a chiunque in tutto il mondo ed è comunemente utilizzato per portfolio, mostre e altri progetti incentrati sull'arte.

A chi è destinato un dominio .art?

Un dominio .art è ideale per artisti, gallerie, musei e studi creativi che desiderano uno spazio chiaro e memorabile per presentare il proprio lavoro online. È perfetto per portfolio, mostre, progetti di arte digitale e organizzazioni culturali.

Perché scegliere un dominio .art?

Un dominio .art segnala una chiara attenzione alla creatività e al lavoro visivo, aiutando i visitatori a comprendere immediatamente il tuo sito web. Supporta un'immagine coordinata coerente su sito, email e marketing, man mano che il tuo portfolio o la tua attività si sviluppano.

Informazioni sul dominio per .art

TLD
.art
Tipo TLD
gTLD
Periodo minimo di registrazione
1 anno
Periodo massimo di registrazione
3 anni
Protezione della privacy del dominio
Gratis
RegistrarLock
Domini IDN
DNSSEC
Tassa ICANN
0,17 €

Perché registrare il tuo dominio con Hostinger?

Non sono richieste competenze tecniche.
Assistenza specializzata 24/7.
Protezione gratuita della privacy del dominio
Pagina gratuita in arrivo o sito link in bio
Prezzi competitivi
Suggerimenti

Come ottenere il miglior nome di dominio

1. Includi il nome del tuo brand

Utilizza il nome del tuo brand o parole chiave per aumentare la riconoscibilità e la visibilità nei risultati di ricerca.
I nomi di dominio composti da meno di tre parole sono più facili da leggere e ricordare.
Evita trattini, numeri, gergo e parole difficili da scrivere.
Scegli un'estensione adatta al tuo pubblico, che sia locale o globale.
I domini migliori si vendono velocemente: cerca e assicurati il tuo oggi stesso.Avvia la ricerca

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FAQ sul dominio .art

A .art domain shows that a site is about art, artists, galleries, exhibitions, or creative work. It was created for the art community, and today it is commonly used for portfolios, museums, and projects.
Yes. .art is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website itself than on the extension.
Yes, if your site is focused on art or a creative audience. Search engines treat .art and .com equally for SEO, so content, links, and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .art if you want a clear fit for an art brand or if the .com name you want is taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience or a general business.
Anyone can register a .art domain. It is open to individuals, studios, galleries, nonprofits, and businesses without a special eligibility requirement.
Yes, like all domains, a .art name must follow standard DNS rules. It cannot contain spaces, and some names may be reserved or unavailable if already registered.
At Hostinger, a .art domain costs 1,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 22,99 €/anno. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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