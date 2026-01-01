Lascia che la tua creatività si esprima attraverso un dominio .art.
22,99€/anno1,99€/1° annoPer il primo anno
91% di risparmio
Informazioni sul dominio .art
Una breve panoramica per aiutarti a scegliere e registrare un dominio .art
Che cos'è un dominio .art?
.art è un dominio di primo livello generico pensato per artisti, gallerie, musei e marchi creativi. È accessibile a chiunque in tutto il mondo ed è comunemente utilizzato per portfolio, mostre e altri progetti incentrati sull'arte.
A chi è destinato un dominio .art?
Un dominio .art è ideale per artisti, gallerie, musei e studi creativi che desiderano uno spazio chiaro e memorabile per presentare il proprio lavoro online. È perfetto per portfolio, mostre, progetti di arte digitale e organizzazioni culturali.
Perché scegliere un dominio .art?
Un dominio .art segnala una chiara attenzione alla creatività e al lavoro visivo, aiutando i visitatori a comprendere immediatamente il tuo sito web. Supporta un'immagine coordinata coerente su sito, email e marketing, man mano che il tuo portfolio o la tua attività si sviluppano.
Informazioni sul dominio per .art
TLD
.art
Tipo TLD
gTLD
Periodo minimo di registrazione
1 anno
Periodo massimo di registrazione
3 anni
Protezione della privacy del dominio
Gratis
RegistrarLock
Domini IDN
DNSSEC
Tassa ICANN
0,17 €
Perché registrare il tuo dominio con Hostinger?
Non sono richieste competenze tecniche.
Assistenza specializzata 24/7.
Protezione gratuita della privacy del dominio
Pagina gratuita in arrivo o sito link in bio
Prezzi competitivi
Suggerimenti
Come ottenere il miglior nome di dominio
1. Includi il nome del tuo brand
Utilizza il nome del tuo brand o parole chiave per aumentare la riconoscibilità e la visibilità nei risultati di ricerca.
2. Sii breve
I nomi di dominio composti da meno di tre parole sono più facili da leggere e ricordare.
3. Meno è meglio
Evita trattini, numeri, gergo e parole difficili da scrivere.
4. Pensa al tuo pubblico
Scegli un'estensione adatta al tuo pubblico, che sia locale o globale.
5. Agisci in fretta
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FAQ sul dominio .art
What does a .art domain mean?
A .art domain shows that a site is about art, artists, galleries, exhibitions, or creative work. It was created for the art community, and today it is commonly used for portfolios, museums, and projects.
Is a .art domain trusted?
Yes. .art is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website itself than on the extension.
Is a .art a good domain?
Yes, if your site is focused on art or a creative audience. Search engines treat .art and .com equally for SEO, so content, links, and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .art domain or .com domain?
Choose .art if you want a clear fit for an art brand or if the .com name you want is taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience or a general business.
Who can register a .art domain?
Anyone can register a .art domain. It is open to individuals, studios, galleries, nonprofits, and businesses without a special eligibility requirement.
Are there restrictions on .art domains?
Yes, like all domains, a .art name must follow standard DNS rules. It cannot contain spaces, and some names may be reserved or unavailable if already registered.
How much does a .art domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .art domain costs 1,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 22,99 €/anno. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.