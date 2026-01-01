DenoKV
The Denoland key-value database for Deno Deploy
اختر خطة VPS للنشر DenoKV
تتجدّد مقابل E£399.00/الشهر لـ2 سنوات. يمكنك إلغاء الاشتراك في أي وقت!
حول DenoKV
DenoKV is a modern key-value database specifically designed for Deno applications, offering a JavaScript-native API with strong consistency guarantees and global replication capabilities. Built by the creators of Deno, it provides developers with a simple yet powerful data storage solution that seamlessly integrates with the Deno runtime and deployment ecosystem.
Common Use Cases
Web developers use DenoKV to store session data, user preferences, and application state with guaranteed consistency across distributed deployments. API developers leverage it for caching responses, rate limiting counters, and storing API keys with atomic operations. Real-time applications utilize DenoKV for managing WebSocket connections, presence information, and collaborative editing state. Edge computing projects deploy it for storing configuration data, feature flags, and user-specific content at the edge with low latency access.
Key Features
- ACID transactions with strong consistency guarantees
- JavaScript-native API designed for Deno
- Automatic versioning and conflict resolution
- Support for atomic operations across multiple keys
- Secondary indexes for efficient queries
- Built-in support for large binary objects
- SQLite backend for reliable persistent storage
- Token-based authentication for secure access
- Low-latency operations optimized for edge deployment
- Compatible with Deno Deploy for global distribution
Why deploy DenoKV on Hostinger VPS
Deploying DenoKV on Hostinger VPS gives you complete control over your Deno application's data layer with predictable performance and costs. The VPS ensures your database maintains consistent low-latency access without the variable pricing of managed services. With dedicated resources, DenoKV can handle high-throughput operations and large datasets efficiently. The SQLite backend provides rock-solid persistence with automatic backups, while the token-based authentication keeps your data secure. This self-hosted deployment is perfect for Deno applications requiring reliable key-value storage without vendor lock-in.
