DenoKV is a modern key-value database specifically designed for Deno applications, offering a JavaScript-native API with strong consistency guarantees and global replication capabilities. Built by the creators of Deno, it provides developers with a simple yet powerful data storage solution that seamlessly integrates with the Deno runtime and deployment ecosystem.

Common Use Cases

Web developers use DenoKV to store session data, user preferences, and application state with guaranteed consistency across distributed deployments. API developers leverage it for caching responses, rate limiting counters, and storing API keys with atomic operations. Real-time applications utilize DenoKV for managing WebSocket connections, presence information, and collaborative editing state. Edge computing projects deploy it for storing configuration data, feature flags, and user-specific content at the edge with low latency access.

Key Features

ACID transactions with strong consistency guarantees

JavaScript-native API designed for Deno

Automatic versioning and conflict resolution

Support for atomic operations across multiple keys

Secondary indexes for efficient queries

Built-in support for large binary objects

SQLite backend for reliable persistent storage

Token-based authentication for secure access

Low-latency operations optimized for edge deployment

Compatible with Deno Deploy for global distribution

Why deploy DenoKV on Hostinger VPS

Deploying DenoKV on Hostinger VPS gives you complete control over your Deno application's data layer with predictable performance and costs. The VPS ensures your database maintains consistent low-latency access without the variable pricing of managed services. With dedicated resources, DenoKV can handle high-throughput operations and large datasets efficiently. The SQLite backend provides rock-solid persistence with automatic backups, while the token-based authentication keeps your data secure. This self-hosted deployment is perfect for Deno applications requiring reliable key-value storage without vendor lock-in.