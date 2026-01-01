DenoKV

DenoKV

The Denoland key-value database for Deno Deploy

Choisissez le plan VPS à déployer DenoKV

KVM 1
1 cœur vCPU
4 Go de RAM
50 Go d'espace disque NVMe
4 To de bande passante
MAD  41.99 /mois

Renouvellement au prix de MAD 76.99/mois pour 2 ans. Annulez à tout instant.

À propos DenoKV

DenoKV is a modern key-value database specifically designed for Deno applications, offering a JavaScript-native API with strong consistency guarantees and global replication capabilities. Built by the creators of Deno, it provides developers with a simple yet powerful data storage solution that seamlessly integrates with the Deno runtime and deployment ecosystem.

Common Use Cases

Web developers use DenoKV to store session data, user preferences, and application state with guaranteed consistency across distributed deployments. API developers leverage it for caching responses, rate limiting counters, and storing API keys with atomic operations. Real-time applications utilize DenoKV for managing WebSocket connections, presence information, and collaborative editing state. Edge computing projects deploy it for storing configuration data, feature flags, and user-specific content at the edge with low latency access.

Key Features

  • ACID transactions with strong consistency guarantees
  • JavaScript-native API designed for Deno
  • Automatic versioning and conflict resolution
  • Support for atomic operations across multiple keys
  • Secondary indexes for efficient queries
  • Built-in support for large binary objects
  • SQLite backend for reliable persistent storage
  • Token-based authentication for secure access
  • Low-latency operations optimized for edge deployment
  • Compatible with Deno Deploy for global distribution

Why deploy DenoKV on Hostinger VPS

Deploying DenoKV on Hostinger VPS gives you complete control over your Deno application's data layer with predictable performance and costs. The VPS ensures your database maintains consistent low-latency access without the variable pricing of managed services. With dedicated resources, DenoKV can handle high-throughput operations and large datasets efficiently. The SQLite backend provides rock-solid persistence with automatic backups, while the token-based authentication keeps your data secure. This self-hosted deployment is perfect for Deno applications requiring reliable key-value storage without vendor lock-in.

Choisissez le plan VPS à déployer DenoKV

KVM 1
1 cœur vCPU
4 Go de RAM
50 Go d'espace disque NVMe
4 To de bande passante
MAD  41.99 /mois

Renouvellement au prix de MAD 76.99/mois pour 2 ans. Annulez à tout instant.

Explorez d'autres applications de cette catégorie

Elasticsearch

Elasticsearch

Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Lucene

InfluxDB 2

InfluxDB 2

Unified time series platform with Flux queries and integrated web UI

MariaDB

MariaDB

Open-source relational database server and MySQL drop-in replacement

Le respect de votre vie privée, notre priorité

Ce site utilise des cookies essentiels à son bon fonctionnement et pour collecter des données sur la façon dont vous interagissez avec, ainsi qu'à des fins marketing. En cliquant sur « J'accepte », vous consentez à l'utilisation des cookies pour la publicité, la personnalisation et l'analyse, comme décrit dans notre Politique en matière de cookies.