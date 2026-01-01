Deploy Jupyter Notebook in one click installation.
Interactive web environment for writing and executing live code, data analysis, and visualizations in one document.
Kies een VPS-abonnement voor Jupyter Notebook
Elk plan heeft alles wat je nodig hebt en meer
Wat je met Jupyter Notebook kunt bouwen
Jupyter Notebook is the cornerstone tool for interactive computing, combining executable code cells, rich text, mathematical equations, and inline visualizations in a single shareable document. It is the standard environment for data science, machine learning experimentation, and reproducible research across academia and industry.
Self-hosting Jupyter Notebook on a VPS removes cloud execution limits, protects sensitive datasets from third-party platforms, and gives you persistent storage that survives container restarts — so your notebooks, datasets, and experiment results are always where you left them.
Key features van Jupyter Notebook
Live Code Execution
Run Python code cell-by-cell with immediate output, making iterative data exploration and debugging fast and intuitive.
Inline Visualizations
Render Matplotlib, Seaborn, and Plotly charts directly in the notebook alongside the code that generates them.
Reproducible Research
Combine code, Markdown explanations, and LaTeX equations in one document that captures both the analysis and the reasoning behind it.
Persistent Storage
Notebooks and datasets persist in a dedicated volume across container restarts, ensuring your work is never lost between sessions.
Token-Based Access
Protect your notebook environment with a configurable access token, keeping your data and code private on your public VPS.
Waarom zou je Jupyter Notebook op Hostinger uitvoeren?
Met 1 klik van start gaan
Start je applicatie direct met een voorgeconfigureerde installatie op. Geen handmatige installatie of ingewikkelde configuratiestappen nodig.
Beveiliging waarop je kunt vertrouwen
Bescherm je applicaties met een ingebouwde firewall, DDoS-bescherming en continue monitoring.
Ingebouwd in Docker Manager
Beheer en voer meerdere Docker-containers uit vanaf één centrale plek. Implementeer, update en monitor je projecten met gemak.
Met 1 klik van start gaan
Start je applicatie direct met een voorgeconfigureerde installatie op. Geen handmatige installatie of ingewikkelde configuratiestappen nodig.
Beveiliging waarop je kunt vertrouwen
Bescherm je applicaties met een ingebouwde firewall, DDoS-bescherming en continue monitoring.
Ingebouwd in Docker Manager
Beheer en voer meerdere Docker-containers uit vanaf één centrale plek. Implementeer, update en monitor je projecten met gemak.
Docker VPS-hosting waarop je kunt vertrouwen.
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