Tot wel 69% korting voor Argilla

Deploy Argilla in one click installation.

Collaborative AI dataset annotation platform for building high-quality training data for NLP, LLM, and multimodal projects.

Start nu je applicatie
Gratis automatische wekelijkse back-ups
AI-beheerde VPS
5,49  € /mnd
Kies een plan
30-dagen-geld-terug-garantie
Deploy Argilla in one click installation.

Kies een VPS-abonnement voor Argilla

69% korting
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /mnd
Kies dit plan
Krijg 24 maanden voor 131,76 € (normale prijs 431,76 €). Verlengbaar voor 11,99 €/mnd.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe-schijfruimte
4 TB bandbreedte
MEEST POPULAIR
64% korting
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /mnd
Kies dit plan
Krijg 24 maanden voor 191,76 € (normale prijs 527,76 €). Verlengbaar voor 14,99 €/mnd.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe-schijfruimte
8 TB bandbreedte
69% korting
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /mnd
Kies dit plan
Krijg 24 maanden voor 263,76 € (normale prijs 863,76 €). Verlengbaar voor 27,99 €/mnd.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe-schijfruimte
16 TB bandbreedte
66% korting
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /mnd
Kies dit plan
Krijg 24 maanden voor 527,76 € (normale prijs 1.559,76 €). Verlengbaar voor 49,99 €/mnd.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe-schijfruimte
32 TB bandbreedte
69% korting
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /mnd
Kies dit plan
Krijg 24 maanden voor 131,76 € (normale prijs 431,76 €). Verlengbaar voor 11,99 €/mnd.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe-schijfruimte
4 TB bandbreedte
MEEST POPULAIR
64% korting
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /mnd
Kies dit plan
Krijg 24 maanden voor 191,76 € (normale prijs 527,76 €). Verlengbaar voor 14,99 €/mnd.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe-schijfruimte
8 TB bandbreedte
69% korting
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /mnd
Kies dit plan
Krijg 24 maanden voor 263,76 € (normale prijs 863,76 €). Verlengbaar voor 27,99 €/mnd.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe-schijfruimte
16 TB bandbreedte
66% korting
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /mnd
Kies dit plan
Krijg 24 maanden voor 527,76 € (normale prijs 1.559,76 €). Verlengbaar voor 49,99 €/mnd.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe-schijfruimte
32 TB bandbreedte

Elk plan heeft alles wat je nodig hebt en meer

Docker manager
Snelle toegang tot container logs
Eén-klik updates
AMD EPYC-processors
NVMe SSD-opslag
1 Gbps netwerksnelheid
Openbare API
Datacenters wereldwijd
Gratis domein voor 1 jaar
Docker manager
Snelle toegang tot container logs
Eén-klik updates
AMD EPYC-processors
NVMe SSD-opslag
1 Gbps netwerksnelheid
Openbare API
Datacenters wereldwijd
Gratis domein voor 1 jaar

Alle plannen worden vooraf betaald. Het maandtarief is de totale planprijs gedeeld door het aantal maanden van je plan.

Wat je met Argilla kunt bouwen

Argilla is a data-centric collaboration platform built for AI engineers and domain experts who need to create, annotate, and curate high-quality datasets for machine learning projects. It supports the full range of modern AI annotation tasks — text classification, named entity recognition, RAG evaluation, preference tuning, and RLHF — in a single unified interface with a Python SDK for programmatic control.

Self-hosting Argilla ensures that proprietary training data, annotation schemas, and model feedback never leave your organization's infrastructure. This deployment includes the complete stack: PostgreSQL for data persistence, Redis for job processing, Elasticsearch for semantic search, and dedicated worker services for handling large-scale background operations without impacting the annotation interface.

Aan de slag
Wat je met {name} kunt bouwen

Key features van Argilla

Collaborative Annotation

Assign annotation tasks to team members with role-based access control, enabling distributed labeling workflows where domain experts and AI engineers work from the same dataset without conflicts.

AI-Assisted Labeling

Accelerate annotation with AI-generated label suggestions and automated quality checks, reducing the manual effort required to build large training datasets without sacrificing accuracy.

Semantic Search

Explore and filter datasets using semantic similarity search powered by Elasticsearch, making it practical to find and review specific data patterns across millions of annotated records.

Python SDK Integration

Create, query, and manipulate datasets programmatically through the Argilla Python SDK, and export directly to Hugging Face Datasets or other formats for seamless training pipeline integration.

Multi-Task Support

Handle text classification, NER, ranking, preference tuning, and custom annotation schemas within a single platform, so one deployment serves the annotation needs of diverse AI projects.

Waarom zou je Argilla op Hostinger uitvoeren?

Met 1 klik van start gaan

Start je applicatie direct met een voorgeconfigureerde installatie op. Geen handmatige installatie of ingewikkelde configuratiestappen nodig.

Met 1 klik van start gaan

Beveiliging waarop je kunt vertrouwen

Bescherm je applicaties met een ingebouwde firewall, DDoS-bescherming en continue monitoring.

Beveiliging waarop je kunt vertrouwen

Ingebouwd in Docker Manager

Beheer en voer meerdere Docker-containers uit vanaf één centrale plek. Implementeer, update en monitor je projecten met gemak.

Ingebouwd in Docker Manager

Met 1 klik van start gaan

Start je applicatie direct met een voorgeconfigureerde installatie op. Geen handmatige installatie of ingewikkelde configuratiestappen nodig.

Met 1 klik van start gaan

Beveiliging waarop je kunt vertrouwen

Bescherm je applicaties met een ingebouwde firewall, DDoS-bescherming en continue monitoring.

Beveiliging waarop je kunt vertrouwen

Ingebouwd in Docker Manager

Beheer en voer meerdere Docker-containers uit vanaf één centrale plek. Implementeer, update en monitor je projecten met gemak.

Ingebouwd in Docker Manager

Aanbevolen serverlocatie:

Controleren...

Begin lokaal. Groei wereldwijd.

Kies een serverlocatie dicht bij je publiek om de laadsnelheid te verhogen. We hebben datacenters in Noord-Amerika, Europa, Azië en Zuid-Amerika.
Aan de slag
Begin lokaal. Groei wereldwijd.

Docker VPS-hosting waarop je kunt vertrouwen.

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Ik ben ontzettend tevreden met de VPS-hosting van Hostinger! De uptime is consistent uitstekend, waardoor mijn website altijd soepel draait. Wanneer ik hulp nodig heb, reageert het technische supportteam snel, deskundig en is oprecht behulpzaam.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Alles werkt perfect bij Hostinger, de AI-chatbot én de menselijke chat, voor het geval de AI je vraag niet kan beantwoorden. En die VPS is echt geweldig, geen problemen. Dank aan het ontwikkelteam en iedereen die hieraan heeft meegewerkt. Ga zo door! 🚀

Noel
Noel

Eindelijk een VPS-hostingbedrijf dat het goed doet! Goede prijs-kwaliteitverhouding. Uitstekend portaal dat de tijd van de gebruikers respecteert. Naadloze back-ups. Goede ondersteuning. Betrouwbaar. Voelt ijzersterk aan.

Omkar
Omkar

Ik heb contact opgenomen met de supportafdeling van Hostinger nadat ik de toegang tot mijn zelfgehoste n8n-instantie was kwijtgeraakt, en ik ben enorm onder de indruk. Kodee en Mohammad van het supportteam waren ontzettend geduldig en grondig.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Hartelijk dank aan Carla voor haar hulp bij deze N8N-upgrade op mijn Hostinger VPS. Professioneel en deskundig, nogmaals bedankt Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is werkelijk fantastisch. Het werkt gewoon altijd. Het is altijd snel en stabiel. Nooit offline, nooit vastgelopen.

Martin K
Martin K

Het bedrijf doet het goed, ik ben erg tevreden over de diensten die ik van hen afneem. Niet zo duur als sommige andere aanbieders met echt goede VPS-oplossingen en prijsplannen.

30 dagen geld-teruggarantie

Probeer het zonder risico met onze 30-dagen geld-teruggarantie. Zie ons terugbetalingsbeleid voor meer informatie.

Aan de slag

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