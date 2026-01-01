Deploy Argilla in one click installation.
Collaborative AI dataset annotation platform for building high-quality training data for NLP, LLM, and multimodal projects.
Kies een VPS-abonnement voor Argilla
Elk plan heeft alles wat je nodig hebt en meer
Wat je met Argilla kunt bouwen
Argilla is a data-centric collaboration platform built for AI engineers and domain experts who need to create, annotate, and curate high-quality datasets for machine learning projects. It supports the full range of modern AI annotation tasks — text classification, named entity recognition, RAG evaluation, preference tuning, and RLHF — in a single unified interface with a Python SDK for programmatic control.
Self-hosting Argilla ensures that proprietary training data, annotation schemas, and model feedback never leave your organization's infrastructure. This deployment includes the complete stack: PostgreSQL for data persistence, Redis for job processing, Elasticsearch for semantic search, and dedicated worker services for handling large-scale background operations without impacting the annotation interface.
Key features van Argilla
Collaborative Annotation
Assign annotation tasks to team members with role-based access control, enabling distributed labeling workflows where domain experts and AI engineers work from the same dataset without conflicts.
AI-Assisted Labeling
Accelerate annotation with AI-generated label suggestions and automated quality checks, reducing the manual effort required to build large training datasets without sacrificing accuracy.
Semantic Search
Explore and filter datasets using semantic similarity search powered by Elasticsearch, making it practical to find and review specific data patterns across millions of annotated records.
Python SDK Integration
Create, query, and manipulate datasets programmatically through the Argilla Python SDK, and export directly to Hugging Face Datasets or other formats for seamless training pipeline integration.
Multi-Task Support
Handle text classification, NER, ranking, preference tuning, and custom annotation schemas within a single platform, so one deployment serves the annotation needs of diverse AI projects.
Waarom zou je Argilla op Hostinger uitvoeren?
Met 1 klik van start gaan
Start je applicatie direct met een voorgeconfigureerde installatie op. Geen handmatige installatie of ingewikkelde configuratiestappen nodig.
Beveiliging waarop je kunt vertrouwen
Bescherm je applicaties met een ingebouwde firewall, DDoS-bescherming en continue monitoring.
Ingebouwd in Docker Manager
Beheer en voer meerdere Docker-containers uit vanaf één centrale plek. Implementeer, update en monitor je projecten met gemak.
Met 1 klik van start gaan
Start je applicatie direct met een voorgeconfigureerde installatie op. Geen handmatige installatie of ingewikkelde configuratiestappen nodig.
Beveiliging waarop je kunt vertrouwen
Bescherm je applicaties met een ingebouwde firewall, DDoS-bescherming en continue monitoring.
Ingebouwd in Docker Manager
Beheer en voer meerdere Docker-containers uit vanaf één centrale plek. Implementeer, update en monitor je projecten met gemak.
Docker VPS-hosting waarop je kunt vertrouwen.
Ik ben ontzettend tevreden met de VPS-hosting van Hostinger! De uptime is consistent uitstekend, waardoor mijn website altijd soepel draait. Wanneer ik hulp nodig heb, reageert het technische supportteam snel, deskundig en is oprecht behulpzaam.
Alles werkt perfect bij Hostinger, de AI-chatbot én de menselijke chat, voor het geval de AI je vraag niet kan beantwoorden. En die VPS is echt geweldig, geen problemen. Dank aan het ontwikkelteam en iedereen die hieraan heeft meegewerkt. Ga zo door! 🚀
Eindelijk een VPS-hostingbedrijf dat het goed doet! Goede prijs-kwaliteitverhouding. Uitstekend portaal dat de tijd van de gebruikers respecteert. Naadloze back-ups. Goede ondersteuning. Betrouwbaar. Voelt ijzersterk aan.
Ik heb contact opgenomen met de supportafdeling van Hostinger nadat ik de toegang tot mijn zelfgehoste n8n-instantie was kwijtgeraakt, en ik ben enorm onder de indruk. Kodee en Mohammad van het supportteam waren ontzettend geduldig en grondig.
Hartelijk dank aan Carla voor haar hulp bij deze N8N-upgrade op mijn Hostinger VPS. Professioneel en deskundig, nogmaals bedankt Carla.
Hostinger VPS is werkelijk fantastisch. Het werkt gewoon altijd. Het is altijd snel en stabiel. Nooit offline, nooit vastgelopen.
Het bedrijf doet het goed, ik ben erg tevreden over de diensten die ik van hen afneem. Niet zo duur als sommige andere aanbieders met echt goede VPS-oplossingen en prijsplannen.