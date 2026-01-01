Deploy AnythingLLM in one click installation.
All-in-one AI workspace for chatting with documents, building agents, and deploying RAG-powered chatbots with any LLM provider.
Kies een VPS-abonnement voor AnythingLLM
Elk plan heeft alles wat je nodig hebt en meer
Wat je met AnythingLLM kunt bouwen
AnythingLLM is the most popular open-source all-in-one AI application, with over 59,000 GitHub stars, designed to make document chat, RAG pipelines, and AI agents accessible to everyone without infrastructure expertise. It supports virtually every LLM provider — including OpenAI, Anthropic, Ollama, and local models — so you can choose the model that best fits your budget, capability requirements, and privacy needs.
Self-hosting AnythingLLM ensures that your documents, embeddings, and conversation history remain entirely on your own infrastructure. Sensitive business data never reaches third-party AI services, and you eliminate per-user SaaS fees while gaining the freedom to swap providers, use local models, or mix and match across different workspaces as your requirements evolve.
Key features van AnythingLLM
Any LLM Provider
Connect to OpenAI, Anthropic, Ollama, LM Studio, or local models without changing your workflow, so you're never locked into a single vendor or pricing model.
Document Chat with RAG
Upload PDFs, Word documents, URLs, and text files to create AI-powered knowledge bases that answer questions grounded in your actual content rather than general training data.
AI Agent Framework
Build agents that can search the web, execute code, and call external APIs through natural language, extending AI capabilities beyond simple question-and-answer interactions.
Multi-User Workspaces
Organize content into separate workspaces with role-based permissions, so teams can collaborate on shared knowledge bases while keeping projects and access controls distinct.
Privacy-First Design
All documents, embeddings, and conversations are stored locally on your server, ensuring sensitive business data never leaves your infrastructure regardless of which LLM provider you use.
Waarom zou je AnythingLLM op Hostinger uitvoeren?
Met 1 klik van start gaan
Start je applicatie direct met een voorgeconfigureerde installatie op. Geen handmatige installatie of ingewikkelde configuratiestappen nodig.
Beveiliging waarop je kunt vertrouwen
Bescherm je applicaties met een ingebouwde firewall, DDoS-bescherming en continue monitoring.
Ingebouwd in Docker Manager
Beheer en voer meerdere Docker-containers uit vanaf één centrale plek. Implementeer, update en monitor je projecten met gemak.
Met 1 klik van start gaan
Start je applicatie direct met een voorgeconfigureerde installatie op. Geen handmatige installatie of ingewikkelde configuratiestappen nodig.
Beveiliging waarop je kunt vertrouwen
Bescherm je applicaties met een ingebouwde firewall, DDoS-bescherming en continue monitoring.
Ingebouwd in Docker Manager
Beheer en voer meerdere Docker-containers uit vanaf één centrale plek. Implementeer, update en monitor je projecten met gemak.
Docker VPS-hosting waarop je kunt vertrouwen.
Ik ben ontzettend tevreden met de VPS-hosting van Hostinger! De uptime is consistent uitstekend, waardoor mijn website altijd soepel draait. Wanneer ik hulp nodig heb, reageert het technische supportteam snel, deskundig en is oprecht behulpzaam.
Alles werkt perfect bij Hostinger, de AI-chatbot én de menselijke chat, voor het geval de AI je vraag niet kan beantwoorden. En die VPS is echt geweldig, geen problemen. Dank aan het ontwikkelteam en iedereen die hieraan heeft meegewerkt. Ga zo door! 🚀
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Hartelijk dank aan Carla voor haar hulp bij deze N8N-upgrade op mijn Hostinger VPS. Professioneel en deskundig, nogmaals bedankt Carla.
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