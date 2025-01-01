While all our web hosting plans include everything you need to get your website online, alongside performance and security you can rely on, each plan is tailored to suit different needs. For example, an individual’s professional portfolio website doesn’t require the same ecommerce resources that a medium-sized retailer would need for their online store, or a developer might need to host a dedicated online game server. By offering a variety of plans, we can ensure you only pay for the features and resources you need.