n8n VPS hosting

Self-hosted n8n. No-code AI workflows

Ingyenes automatikus heti biztonsági mentések Kártevő-ellenőrzés AI-asszisztens
n8n hero

Pick your VPS plan – self-hosted n8n included

Connect workflows. Integrate data

A free-to-use workflow automation tool, n8n lets you connect all your apps and data in one customizable, no-code platform. Design workflows and process data from a simple, unified dashboard.

With n8n VPS hosting, you get complete control, robust security, and access to community-built nodes. Enjoy unlimited workflows and executions.
n8n 1

No-code automation

Manage your automation workflows on a secure, scalable, and high-performance VPS. Automate tasks, data processing, and integrations with ease.

n8n 2

The resources you need. When you need them

Add more workflows, RAM, CPUs, or storage whenever your project requires.
n8n 3

99.9% uptime. Guaranteed

Enjoy reliable, uninterrupted automation and processing with our 99.9% guaranteed uptime.
n8n 4

Easy to set up. Easy to manage

Install n8n with or without queue mode in a single click, then start building with an easy-to-use dashboard.

Unlock the power of self-hosted automation with n8n VPS hosting

Ask Kodee

Kodee, your AI-powered assistant, is now enhanced with the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

From configuring your server to managing it long-term, Kodee is ready to run commands or answer any VPS-related questions – just chat to get help.
n8n 5

VPS hosting you can rely on

Local deployment. Global reach

Choose a server location closer to your audience and boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

datacenters

Próbálja ki kockázat nélkül a 30 napos visszatérítési garanciánkkal. A VPS-csomagok visszatérítésére 180 napos türelmi idő vonatkozik. Bővebb információért tekintse meg visszatérítési szabályzatunkat (kivételek alkalmazandók).

n8n VPS hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about n8n virtual private server hosting services.

