Codex hosting
Deploy apps built with Codex in minutes
Simple pricing for Codex hosting
+2 mnd. gratis
Business voordelen
+2 mnd. gratis
Alles in Business, plus:
+2 mnd. gratis
Business voordelen
+2 mnd. gratis
Alles in Business, plus:
Ship Codex projects without friction
Upload je code. Wij nemen het vanaf hier over.
1. Verbind je project
Verbind GitHub, upload een ZIP-bestand of deploy via een AI-codeassistent. Je framework wordt automatisch herkend, build-commando’s regelen wij, en jij bent klaar om live te gaan.
2. Direct implementeren
Start je Node.js-webapp in enkele seconden. Servers, beveiliging en schaalbaarheid — alles wordt voor je geregeld.
3. Beheren en schalen
Blijf in controle en schaal met vertrouwen. Houd prestaties in de gaten, koppel domeinen en laat alles automatisch herdeployen.