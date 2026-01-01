Yes, you can host your PrestaShop on a VPS, and you must. VPS hosting offers the best environment possible for your online store’s growth.

With Hostinger’s PrestaShop VPS hosting, you’ll have full root access to configure the LiteSpeed server and install the latest PHP and MySQL versions. You'll also benefit from integrated caching and HTTP/2 to supercharge your ecommerce site’s performance.

Plus, when your PrestaShop store grows bigger, upgrading your server resources only takes a few clicks. This allows you to deliver a good shopping experience consistently, no matter how busy your site gets.