Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

kr343,99/årkr228,99/1. år
Spar 33%
For første året
.gallery

Om .gallery domenet

En rask oversikt som hjelper deg med å velge og registrere et domene .gallery

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domeneinformasjon for .gallery

Toppnivådomene
.gallery
TLD-type
gTLD
Minimum registreringsperiode
1 år
Maksimal registreringsperiode
1 år
Personvernbeskyttelse for domener
Gratis
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

Hvorfor registrere domenet ditt hos Hostinger?

Ingen teknisk kunnskap kreves
Ekspertsupport 24/7
Gratis personvernbeskyttelse for domener
Gratis kommer snart-side eller lenke i bio-nettstedet
Konkurransedyktige priser
Tips

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Ofte stilte spørsmål om .gallery

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs kr 228,99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is kr 343,99/år.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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