Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain
Om .gallery domenet
What is a .gallery domain?
Who is a .gallery domain for?
Why choose a .gallery domain?
Domeneinformasjon for .gallery
Hvorfor registrere domenet ditt hos Hostinger?
Hvordan få det beste domenenavnet
1. Ta med merkenavnet ditt
2. Hold det kort
3. Mindre er bedre
4. Tenk på publikummet ditt
5. Handle raskt
Utforsk andre domeneutvidelser
.com
Verdens favorittdomene
.online
Din bedrift, åpen 24/7
.net
For byggmestere som mener alvor
.io
Domenet alle oppstartsbedrifter ønsker seg
.icu
Vis kundene dine om at du driver en virksomhet i .icu
.xyz
Frisk. Moderne. Uendelig fleksibel.
.pro
Vis verden hva du er best på
.cloud
Der moderne bedrifter driver
Ofte stilte spørsmål om .gallery
What does a .gallery domain mean?
A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.
Is a .gallery domain trusted?
Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.
Should I choose a .gallery domain or .com domain?
Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.
Who can register a .gallery domain?
Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.
Are there restrictions on .gallery domains?
Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.
How much does a .gallery domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs kr 228,99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is kr 343,99/år.
Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.