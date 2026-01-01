Here’s how it works
Refer a friend
Earn your reward
Get your payout
What products to refer
1-klikks OpenClaw
Web Hosting
VPS hosting
Agency hosting
Hostinger AI Builder
Business email
Website builder
Hostinger Reach
So many easy ways to refer
Send a custom link
Invite via email
Refer a client and get access
Get paid your way
PayPal or wire transfer
Hostinger balance
Referral program FAQs
How many people can I refer?
Hostinger’s referral program doesn’t have any limits on the number of people you can refer.
Feel free to promote Hostinger and share your link with as many referrals as you like.
How much can I earn?
Since the number of referrals is unlimited, so are your earnings. You’ll receive 20% of the purchase price of each eligible sale, but it’s up to you how many sales you can make.
Why does it take 45 days to get my reward?
At Hostinger, we offer a 30-day money-back guarantee on our hosting services. That means new users have up to 30 days after the purchase to request a full refund.
Then, an additional 15 days are required for accounting and administrative purposes.
How will I receive my earnings?
You can choose either PayPal or a wire transfer on your referral dashboard.
PayPal sends money daily to users who have collected US$ 50. However, due to automation rules, you might receive your money the next day.
To get a wire transfer, you will need to collect US$ 200. Then, you will be required to wait until the last Thursday of the month, as this is when all wire transfers are paid. If you become eligible for a reward after that day, your reward will be processed next month.
Depending on your bank’s policies, the wire transfer may charge extra fees and exchange rate differences. You may receive less reward amount because of this. To avoid these charges, consider using PayPal.
Which plans are included in the Hostinger referral program?
Du kan tjene provisjon for å henvise til enhver webhotell-, VPS-, 1-Click OpenClaw-, e-post-, e-postmarkedsførings- eller Hostinger Horizons-plan. Domenerelaterte tjenester er ikke kvalifisert.
How can I check the status of my referrals?
Under the Referrals page on hPanel, you’ll find the Your rewards section. Here you can track your referrals and see both paid and pending commissions.
Does it cost anything to participate?
Participation in our program is free. We will not ask for any payments from you to make referrals.
However, since participation requires a valid PayPal account, you may be charged for using it. For example, PayPal may request a refundable test payment to check whether your chosen payment method is valid.
Alternatively, if you choose to get your money via a wire transfer, there might be some bank fees.
Note that Hostinger is not responsible for any payments related to PayPal or your bank.