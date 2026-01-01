Manage your Hostinger services from your IDE

With the Hostinger Connector, your AI coding assistant gets direct access to your infrastructure, so you can manage, deploy, and monitor without leaving your editor.

Install extension in VS Code

Click Install in VS Code to open Hostinger Connector directly in your IDE. Install the extension and connect your account with a one-click browser authentication.
Install in VS CodeSee documentation
Install extension in VS Code

See what your IDE can ship with Hostinger

Turn a screenshot into a live website

Paste a landing page screenshot into your IDE, let AI recreate the page, then publish it directly to Hostinger. No switching tools or tabs, just capture, code, and deploy from your IDE.
Install extension

Launch a ready-made WordPress site for any use case

Launch a WordPress site with pre-selected plugins and settings, ready for your exact use case.

Create custom WordPress plugins from your AI workflow

Create and deploy custom WordPress plugins or site features directly from your AI coding workflow.

Give your AI secure access to your infrastructure

No more switching between tabs. Hostinger Connector gives your AI agent scoped, secure access right where you already work.
AI-powered management

AI-powered management

Let your AI agent manage databases, configure DNS, and control server settings via MCP, with securely scoped access.

Secure by default

Secure by default

OAuth authentication means no manual key management and no credentials stored in config files.

Zero context switching

Zero context switching

Work from one place instead of switching between your terminal, browser tabs, and IDE.

See what your IDE can do with Hostinger

Spin up infrastructure from chat

Deploy VPSs, choose operating systems, and manage firewalls without leaving the conversation.

Deploy sites from your editor

Push code and publish WordPress or static sites in one flow without leaving your IDE.

Monitor servers in real time

Check CPU, memory, and bandwidth usage. Scan for malware, and restore backups from chat.

Manage domains with prompts

Update DNS records, connect domains, and manage routing with natural language.

Get your plan and manage it through your favorite IDE

Get started in complete confidence. Our 30-day money-back guarantee means it's risk-free.
Mest populær
79% rabatt
Business
Flere verktøy og mer kraft for vekst
kr 229,99
kr 48,99 /mnd

+2 mnd. gratis

Velg plan
Få 48 måneder for kr 2 351,52 (vanlig pris kr 11 039,52). Fornyes på kr 205,99/mnd.
5 Administrerte Node.js-nettapper
Opptil 50 nettsider
5 Vibe-kodingskreditter
2 CPU-kjerner
3 GB RAM
50 GB med verdens raskeste NVMe-lagring
5 postkasser per nettside – gratis i 1 år

Fordeler med Business

Bygg med Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, nettsidebygger og Horizons
Gratis domene i 1 år
Administrerte SSL-sertifikater
GRATIS
Globalt internt CDN
GRATIS
GitHub-integrasjon med automatiske distribusjoner
IDE-baserte distribusjoner
NY
Daglige backups og på forespørsel
Nettapplikasjon brannmur
Trafikkstyring for AI-boter
Ubegrenset båndbredde
Administrert MySQL-database
69% rabatt
Cloud Startup
20 ganger mer kraft for nettsidene dine med Cloud hosting
kr 313,99
kr 96,99 /mnd

+2 mnd. gratis

Velg plan
Få 48 måneder for kr 4 655,52 (vanlig pris kr 15 071,52). Fornyes på kr 289,99/mnd.
10 Administrerte Node.js-nettapper
NY
Opptil 100 nettsider
5 Vibe-kodingskreditter
4 CPU-kjerner
4 GB RAM
100 GB med verdens raskeste NVMe-lagring
10 postkasser per nettside – gratis i 1 år

Alt innen Business, pluss:

Nyt prioritert ekspertstøtte – 24/7
Få ekstra kontroll og stabilitet med en dedikert IP-adresse
Håndter topptrafikken med et kraftløft i en uke/måned
Høyere databaseytelse og tilkoblingsgrenser
Mest populær
79% rabatt
Business
Flere verktøy og mer kraft for vekst
kr 229,99
kr 48,99 /mnd

+2 mnd. gratis

Velg plan
Få 48 måneder for kr 2 351,52 (vanlig pris kr 11 039,52). Fornyes på kr 205,99/mnd.
5 Administrerte Node.js-nettapper
Opptil 50 nettsider
5 Vibe-kodingskreditter
2 CPU-kjerner
3 GB RAM
50 GB med verdens raskeste NVMe-lagring
5 postkasser per nettside – gratis i 1 år

Fordeler med Business

Bygg med Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, nettsidebygger og Horizons
Gratis domene i 1 år
Administrerte SSL-sertifikater
GRATIS
Globalt internt CDN
GRATIS
GitHub-integrasjon med automatiske distribusjoner
IDE-baserte distribusjoner
NY
Daglige backups og på forespørsel
Nettapplikasjon brannmur
Trafikkstyring for AI-boter
Ubegrenset båndbredde
Administrert MySQL-database
69% rabatt
Cloud Startup
20 ganger mer kraft for nettsidene dine med Cloud hosting
kr 313,99
kr 96,99 /mnd

+2 mnd. gratis

Velg plan
Få 48 måneder for kr 4 655,52 (vanlig pris kr 15 071,52). Fornyes på kr 289,99/mnd.
10 Administrerte Node.js-nettapper
NY
Opptil 100 nettsider
5 Vibe-kodingskreditter
4 CPU-kjerner
4 GB RAM
100 GB med verdens raskeste NVMe-lagring
10 postkasser per nettside – gratis i 1 år

Alt innen Business, pluss:

Nyt prioritert ekspertstøtte – 24/7
Få ekstra kontroll og stabilitet med en dedikert IP-adresse
Håndter topptrafikken med et kraftløft i en uke/måned
Høyere databaseytelse og tilkoblingsgrenser

Prisen som vises er den månedlige prisen eksklusiv gjeldende avgifter. Den totale prisen for planen som skal betales på forhånd ved kassen inkluderer den månedlige prisen multiplisert med antall måneder i planen din, sammen med eventuelle gjeldende avgifter.

Hostinger API FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger API.

Where can I find the full API reference?

The complete API documentation, including all endpoints, request parameters, and response schemas, is available at developers.hostinger.com.

How do I authenticate with the Hostinger API?

Generate an API token from hPanel under API settings. Pass it as a Bearer token in the Authorization header of every request. Tokens are scoped per account and can be revoked at any time.

What can I manage through the API?

The Hostinger API covers Web Hosting, VPS, Domain, Reach (email marketing) and billing information. If you're using the MCP Connector, these same resources are exposed directly to your AI agent inside your IDE.

Is there a sandbox or test environment I can use?

Not at this time. All API calls interact with your live account, so use a dedicated test server or domain when experimenting.

Are there rate limits I should know about?

Yes. The API enforces rate limits to ensure fair usage. If you exceed them, you'll receive a 429 Too Many Requests response. Rate limit headers are included in every response to help you manage request timing. Exceeding the limit repeatedly may result in your IP being temporarily blocked.

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