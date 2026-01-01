Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
Kom i gangSee AI models
Stolte av byggherrer over hele verden.
10K+
Users worldwide
Fungerer med OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain og mer.
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
AI-modeller
Hopp over å administrere flere API-nøkler. Bruk en for hver modell.
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

6 modeller inkludert Claude Opus 4.8

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

DeepSeek

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

2 modeller inkludert Grok 4.3

Mistral

2 models including Mistral Large 3

Moonshot

2 modeller inkludert Kimi K2.6

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

Bytt modeller uten å koble til på nytt

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

Se hva stacken din kan gjøre med Hostinger AI Router

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

Behold SDK. Endre en URL.

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
Behold SDK. Endre en URL.

Spore modellbruk i hPanel

Se bruk per modell, administrer ditt delte kredittsaldo, og fyll opp fra ett sted. Ingen separate leverandør dashboards er nødvendig.
Spore modellbruk i hPanel

One-click setup for AI apps

Installer OpenClaw eller Hermes Agent med ett klikk og koble automatisk til Hostinger AI Router. Ingen API-nøkler å lime inn, ingen konfigurasjonsfiler å redigere. Velg modellen agenten din bruker fra hPanel.
One-click setup for AI apps

  • Bruk alle store modeller, én balanse

    Få tilgang til ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini og mer uten separate kontoer eller regninger.

  • Bytt modeller uten å berøre koden

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    Kreditter måles per forespørsel, slik at du aldri er låst inn i en fast månedlig kostnad.

Få AI-ruteren

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

Hostinger AI Router er et sikkert endepunkt og dashbord for hver AI-modell. I stedet for å åpne kontoer hos hver leverandør, får du en API-nøkkel som når ulike ledende modeller - alt administreres rett her i hPanel.

Which AI models can I use?

Alle de store: OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Meta (Llama), Mistral og mer, pluss open-source-modeller på tvers av tekst, bilde, lyd og innebygging. Du kan bytte eller sammenligne modeller med en enkelt parameterendring og ingen leverandørlåsing, og nye modeller blir tilgjengelige så snart de sendes.

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

Du kan bygge dine egne guardrails — inn- og utgangsfiltre, utgiftsgrenser per nøkkel og rentegrenser. Caching reduserer kostnader og forsinkelser på gjentatte forespørsler. På datasiden brukes ikke oppfordringene og svarene dine til å trene modeller.

Kan jeg bruke den i mine egne apper og utenfor Hostinger?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

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