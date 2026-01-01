Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
DeepSeek
xAI
Mistral
Moonshot
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
Bytt modeller uten å koble til på nytt
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
Se hva stacken din kan gjøre med Hostinger AI Router
Route every request to the best available mode
Behold SDK. Endre en URL.
Spore modellbruk i hPanel
One-click setup for AI apps
Bruk alle store modeller, én balanse
Få tilgang til ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini og mer uten separate kontoer eller regninger.
Bytt modeller uten å berøre koden
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
Kreditter måles per forespørsel, slik at du aldri er låst inn i en fast månedlig kostnad.
Få AI-ruterenStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.