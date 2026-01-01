Show the world your best work with a .photo domain

MAD337.99/سنةMAD240.99السنة الأولى
وفر 29%
للسنة الأولى
.photo

حول الدومين .photo

نظرة عامة سريعة لمساعدتك في اختيار وتسجيل نطاق .photo

What is a .photo domain?

.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.

Who is a .photo domain for?

A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.

Why choose a .photo domain?

A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.

معلومات النطاق لـ .photo

نطاق المستوى الأعلى
.photo
نوع نطاق المستوى الأعلى
gTLD
الحد الأدنى لفترة التسجيل
سنة واحدة
أقصى فترة للتسجيل
3 سنوات
حماية خصوصية الدومين
مجانا
RegistrarLock
دومينات IDN
DNSSEC
رسوم ICANN
MAD ⁦1.80⁩

لماذا تسجل نطاقك مع هوستينجر؟

لا يشترط معرفة تقنية
دعم فني متخصص على مدار الساعة طوال أيام الأسبوع
حماية مجانية لخصوصية النطاق
صفحة أو رابط مجاني قادم قريباً في الموقع الشخصي
أسعار تنافسية
نصائح

كيفية الحصول على أفضل اسم نطاق

1. أضف اسم علامتك التجارية

استخدم اسم علامتك التجارية أو كلماتك المفتاحية لتعزيز الوعي بها وزيادة ظهورها في نتائج البحث.
أسماء النطاقات التي تتكون من ثلاث كلمات أسهل في القراءة والتذكر.
تجنب استخدام الواصلات والأرقام واللغة العامية والكلمات التي يصعب تهجئتها.
اختر إضافة تناسب جمهورك، سواء كان محليًا أو عالميًا.
تُباع النطاقات المميزة بسرعة - ابحث عن نطاقك واحجزه اليوم.ابدأ البحث

استكشف امتدادات النطاقات الأخرى

.com

المجال المفضل في العالم

MAD ⁦155.99⁩MAD54.99السنة الأولىتحقق من توفّره

.cloud

حيث تزدهر الأعمال التجارية الحديثة

MAD ⁦240.99⁩MAD18.99السنة الأولىتحقق من توفّره

.shop

حوّل المتصفحين إلى مشترين

MAD ⁦296.99⁩MAD9.99السنة الأولىتحقق من توفّره

.io

النطاق الذي ترغب فيه كل شركة ناشئة

MAD ⁦695.99⁩MAD296.99السنة الأولىتحقق من توفّره

.icu

أظهر لعملائك أنك تملك نشاطا تجاريا على icu.

MAD ⁦148.99⁩MAD18.99السنة الأولىتحقق من توفّره

.info

عنوان الموقع الإلكتروني الذي يثق به الناس فعلاً

MAD ⁦296.99⁩MAD36.99السنة الأولىتحقق من توفّره

.pro

أظهر للعالم ما تجيده

MAD ⁦296.99⁩MAD27.99السنة الأولىتحقق من توفّره

.online

عملك، مفتوح على مدار الساعة طوال أيام الأسبوع

MAD ⁦333.99⁩MAD9.99السنة الأولىتحقق من توفّره

الأسئلة الشائعة حول دومين photo.

A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs MAD ⁦240.99⁩ for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is MAD ⁦337.99⁩/السنة. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

نحن نولي أهمية قصوى لخصوصيتك

يستخدم هذا الموقع ملفات تعريف الارتباط الضرورية لعمل الموقع بشكل صحيح ولتجميع بيانات حول كيفية تفاعلك معه، وكذلك لأغراض تسويقية. بقبولك، فإنك توافق على استخدام ملفات تعريف الارتباط للإعلانات والتحليلات كما هو موضح في سياسة ملفات تعريف الارتباط لدينا.