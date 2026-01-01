Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

MAD305.99/سنةMAD203.99السنة الأولى
وفر 33%
للسنة الأولى
.gallery

حول الدومين .gallery

نظرة عامة سريعة لمساعدتك في اختيار وتسجيل نطاق .gallery

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

معلومات النطاق لـ .gallery

نطاق المستوى الأعلى
.gallery
نوع نطاق المستوى الأعلى
gTLD
الحد الأدنى لفترة التسجيل
سنة واحدة
أقصى فترة للتسجيل
سنة واحدة
حماية خصوصية الدومين
مجانا
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

لماذا تسجل نطاقك مع هوستينجر؟

لا يشترط معرفة تقنية
دعم فني متخصص على مدار الساعة طوال أيام الأسبوع
حماية مجانية لخصوصية النطاق
صفحة أو رابط مجاني قادم قريباً في الموقع الشخصي
أسعار تنافسية
نصائح

كيفية الحصول على أفضل اسم نطاق

1. أضف اسم علامتك التجارية

استخدم اسم علامتك التجارية أو كلماتك المفتاحية لتعزيز الوعي بها وزيادة ظهورها في نتائج البحث.
أسماء النطاقات التي تتكون من ثلاث كلمات أسهل في القراءة والتذكر.
تجنب استخدام الواصلات والأرقام واللغة العامية والكلمات التي يصعب تهجئتها.
اختر إضافة تناسب جمهورك، سواء كان محليًا أو عالميًا.
تُباع النطاقات المميزة بسرعة - ابحث عن نطاقك واحجزه اليوم.ابدأ البحث

استكشف امتدادات النطاقات الأخرى

.com

المجال المفضل في العالم

MAD ⁦155.99⁩MAD54.99السنة الأولىتحقق من توفّره

.cloud

حيث تزدهر الأعمال التجارية الحديثة

MAD ⁦240.99⁩MAD18.99السنة الأولىتحقق من توفّره

.shop

حوّل المتصفحين إلى مشترين

MAD ⁦296.99⁩MAD9.99السنة الأولىتحقق من توفّره

.io

النطاق الذي ترغب فيه كل شركة ناشئة

MAD ⁦695.99⁩MAD296.99السنة الأولىتحقق من توفّره

.icu

أظهر لعملائك أنك تملك نشاطا تجاريا على icu.

MAD ⁦148.99⁩MAD18.99السنة الأولىتحقق من توفّره

.info

عنوان الموقع الإلكتروني الذي يثق به الناس فعلاً

MAD ⁦296.99⁩MAD36.99السنة الأولىتحقق من توفّره

.pro

أظهر للعالم ما تجيده

MAD ⁦296.99⁩MAD27.99السنة الأولىتحقق من توفّره

.online

عملك، مفتوح على مدار الساعة طوال أيام الأسبوع

MAD ⁦333.99⁩MAD9.99السنة الأولىتحقق من توفّره

الأسئلة الشائعة حول دومين gallery.

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs MAD ⁦203.99⁩ for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is MAD ⁦305.99⁩/السنة.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

نحن نولي أهمية قصوى لخصوصيتك

يستخدم هذا الموقع ملفات تعريف الارتباط الضرورية لعمل الموقع بشكل صحيح ولتجميع بيانات حول كيفية تفاعلك معه، وكذلك لأغراض تسويقية. بقبولك، فإنك توافق على استخدام ملفات تعريف الارتباط للإعلانات والتحليلات كما هو موضح في سياسة ملفات تعريف الارتباط لدينا.