Up to 69% off

Claude Code hosting

Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting

Gratis wekelijkse automatische back-ups
Malwarescanner
AI-Assistent
5,49  € /mnd
30-dagen-geld-terug-garantie
claude code

Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan

69% korting
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /mnd
Wordt verlengd voor 11,99 €/mnd voor 2 jaar. Opzeggen kan altijd!
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe-schijfruimte
4 TB bandbreedte
MEEST POPULAIR
64% korting
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /mnd
Wordt verlengd voor 14,99 €/mnd voor 2 jaar. Opzeggen kan altijd!
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe-schijfruimte
8 TB bandbreedte
69% korting
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /mnd
Wordt verlengd voor 27,99 €/mnd voor 2 jaar. Opzeggen kan altijd!
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe-schijfruimte
16 TB bandbreedte
66% korting
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /mnd
Wordt verlengd voor 49,99 €/mnd voor 2 jaar. Opzeggen kan altijd!
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe-schijfruimte
32 TB bandbreedte
69% korting
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /mnd
Wordt verlengd voor 11,99 €/mnd voor 2 jaar. Opzeggen kan altijd!
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe-schijfruimte
4 TB bandbreedte
MEEST POPULAIR
64% korting
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /mnd
Wordt verlengd voor 14,99 €/mnd voor 2 jaar. Opzeggen kan altijd!
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe-schijfruimte
8 TB bandbreedte
69% korting
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /mnd
Wordt verlengd voor 27,99 €/mnd voor 2 jaar. Opzeggen kan altijd!
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe-schijfruimte
16 TB bandbreedte
66% korting
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /mnd
Wordt verlengd voor 49,99 €/mnd voor 2 jaar. Opzeggen kan altijd!
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe-schijfruimte
32 TB bandbreedte

Elk plan heeft alles wat je nodig hebt en meer

AMD EPYC-processors
NVMe SSD-opslag
Datacenters wereldwijd
Gratis wekelijkse back-ups
Firewallbeheer
1 Gbps netwerksnelheid
Openbare API
AI-assistent aangedreven door MCP
Gratis domein voor 1 jaar
AMD EPYC-processors
NVMe SSD-opslag
Datacenters wereldwijd
Gratis wekelijkse back-ups
Firewallbeheer
1 Gbps netwerksnelheid
Openbare API
AI-assistent aangedreven door MCP
Gratis domein voor 1 jaar

Alle plannen worden vooraf betaald. Het maandtarief is de totale planprijs gedeeld door het aantal maanden van je plan.

Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting

Claude Code is an AI-powered command-line tool that allows developers to use Claude models to perform coding tasks directly in their terminal. But to harness its full potential, you need a secure, scalable, always-on, and high-performance infrastructure — that’s where our VPS comes in.

With the Claude Code Remote feature, you can securely bridge your persistent VPS environment to the Claude mobile app or web interface. This ensures true 24/7 availability, allowing you to monitor and manage long-running coding tasks from any device.
claude code 2

Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting

Combine Claude Code’s intuitive AI workflow platform with our powerful VPS infrastructure. Deploy models faster, customize your setup, and keep full control over your data.

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Aanbevolen serverlocatie:

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Deploy AI workloads anywhere in the world

We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Choose the nearest server for faster model deployment, lower latency, and smoother collaboration.

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Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Ik ben ontzettend tevreden over de VPS-hosting van Hostinger! De uptime is altijd uitstekend, waardoor mijn website altijd soepel blijft draaien. Telkens wanneer ik hulp nodig heb, reageert hun technische ondersteuningsteam snel, deskundig en echt behulpzaam.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Alles verloopt super soepel bij Hostinger! De AI-chatbot werkt geweldig, en als die het even niet weet, neemt een medewerker het probleemloos over. En die VPS... echt top, stabiel als een huis! Dank aan het development team en iedereen die hieraan meewerkt. Ga zo door 🚀

Noel
Noel

Eindelijk een VPS-hostingbedrijf dat het goed doet! Scherp prijzen. Uitstekende portal, met respect voor de tijd van hun gebruikers. Naadloze back-ups. Goede ondersteuning. Betrouwbaar. Voelt solide aan.

Omkar
Omkar

Hostinger-support heeft me geweldig geholpen toen ik geen toegang meer had tot mijn zelfgehoste n8n-instance. Vooral Kodee en Mohammad waren ontzettend geduldig en zorgvuldig.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Carla heeft me fantastisch geholpen met de N8N-upgrade op mijn Hostinger VPS. Heel professioneel en veel kennis van zaken. Bedankt, Carla!

Herriman
Herriman

Ik ben enorm tevreden met Hostinger VPS. Altijd snel, altijd stabiel. Gewoon zonder gedoe. Geen crashes, geen downtime.

Martin K
Martin K

Ik ben heel blij met mijn ervaring tot nu toe. De services die ik gebruik werken perfect, en de prijs-kwaliteitverhouding van de VPS is echt top in vergelijking met andere duurdere opties.

VPS made easy with Kodee

Built right into your VPS dashboard, Kodee – your AI-powered VPS agent – helps you manage and optimize your Claude Code environment effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Kodee can install dependencies, configure your coding setup, troubleshoot errors, and execute development commands directly via chat.

kodee

30-dagen-geld-terug-garantie

Probeer het risicovrij met onze 30-dagen-geld-teruggarantie. Bekijk ons terugbetalingsbeleid voor meer details.

Google
Score:
4.8/5
1,237
beoordelingen
HostAdvice
Score:
4.6/5
2,432
beoordelingen
WpBeginner
Score:
4.7
874
beoordelingen

Claude Code VPS FAQ:

What is Claude Code VPS hosting?

Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.

Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?

Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.

Does Claude Code require technical setup?

It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.

Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?

Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.

Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?

Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.

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