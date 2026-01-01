Duplicati is a comprehensive backup solution designed for secure, encrypted cloud and remote backups. Built with privacy and efficiency in mind, it automatically encrypts your data using strong AES-256 encryption before uploading to storage destinations, ensuring your backups remain private even on third-party cloud services. With support for over 20 storage backends, incremental backups, and advanced deduplication, Duplicati has become a trusted backup solution for home users and businesses managing critical data protection needs.

Common Use Cases

Home users deploy Duplicati to automatically back up important files, photos, and documents to cloud storage services like Google Drive or Backblaze B2, ensuring data protection without ongoing subscription costs. System administrators use it for server backup automation, sending encrypted backups to S3-compatible storage or remote SSH servers. Small businesses leverage it for cost-effective offsite backup strategies using affordable cloud storage providers. Privacy-conscious users utilize its strong encryption to safely back up sensitive data to third-party cloud services without exposing content.

Key Features

Strong AES-256 encryption for all backups with password protection

Support for 20+ storage backends (Amazon S3, Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, Backblaze B2, and more)

Standard protocol support (FTP, SFTP, WebDAV, SSH)

Incremental backups for efficient storage and bandwidth usage

Block-level deduplication to minimize backup size

Compression with multiple algorithm options

Scheduled backup automation with flexible scheduling

Web-based user interface for easy configuration

Backup retention policies with automatic cleanup

Disaster recovery with easy restore capabilities

Backup verification and consistency checks

Email notifications for backup status

Bandwidth throttling for network-sensitive environments

Command-line interface for advanced automation

Cross-platform support (Windows, macOS, Linux)

Why deploy Duplicati on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Duplicati on Hostinger VPS provides centralized backup management for multiple systems without burdening individual machines. The VPS environment ensures backups run on schedule with consistent reliability, even when source computers are offline or powered down. You benefit from dedicated resources for encryption and compression processing without impacting workstation performance, enterprise-grade network connectivity for fast cloud uploads, and 24/7 availability ensuring backup windows are never missed. Hostinger's reliable uptime means your backup schedules execute consistently, while sufficient bandwidth accommodates large initial backups and daily incrementals. The isolated environment offers enhanced security for backup encryption keys and cloud storage credentials, with persistent storage protecting your carefully configured backup jobs and retention policies across container updates.