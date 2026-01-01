Become the go-to hub with a .nexus domain
R$77,99/anoR$67,991º anoPara o primeiro ano
Economize 13%
Saiba mais sobre o domínio .nexus
Uma visão geral rápida para te ajudar a escolher e registrar um domínio .nexus.
What is a .nexus domain?
.nexus is a generic, non-sponsored gTLD operated by Charleston Road Registry. It’s open for general use, with no special eligibility rules, and is often chosen for projects, platforms, and communities.
Who is a .nexus domain for?
A .nexus domain works well for tech teams, SaaS products, developer platforms, online communities, and innovation hubs that want a central, connected identity. It suits projects built around linking people, tools, or ideas.
Why choose a .nexus domain?
A .nexus domain helps visitors understand your site’s purpose quickly and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across websites, email, and marketing as your business expands.
Informações de domínio para .nexus
TLD
.nexus
Tipo TLD
gTLD
Período mínimo de inscrição
1 ano
Período máximo de inscrição
3 anos
Proteção de privacidade de domínio
Grátis
Bloqueio do Registrador
Domínios IDN
DNSSEC
Taxa da ICANN
R$ 1,09
Por que registrar seu domínio com a Hostinger?
Não precisa saber programação
Suporte especializado 24 horas por dia, 7 dias por semana
Proteção de privacidade grátis
Página grátis para "em breve" ou "link na bio" do site
Preços competitivos
Dicas
Como garantir o melhor nome de domínio
1. Inclua o nome da sua marca
Use o nome da sua marca ou palavras-chave para aumentar o reconhecimento e a visibilidade nos resultados de pesquisa.
2. Nomes curtos
Nomes de domínio com menos de três palavras são mais fáceis de ler e lembrar.
3. Menos é mais
Evite hífens, números, gírias e palavras difíceis de soletrar.
4. Pense no seu público
Escolha uma extensão que se adeque ao seu público, seja ele local ou global.
5. Aja rápido
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Perguntas frequentes (FAQ) sobre o domínio .nexus
What does a .nexus domain mean?
A .nexus domain is a generic top-level domain, so it doesn’t point to one industry or country. People usually use it to suggest a hub, connection, or central place for a brand, project, or community.
Is a .nexus domain trusted?
Yes. .nexus is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and sender than on the extension alone.
Is a .nexus a good domain?
Yes, if you want a name that feels flexible and distinct. Search engines treat .nexus the same as other extensions for SEO, so content, site quality, and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .nexus domain or .com domain?
Choose .nexus if you want a more specific or memorable match for a brand, product, or idea, especially when the .com name is taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience.
Who can register a .nexus domain?
Anyone can register a .nexus domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations, with no general location or industry requirement.
Are there restrictions on .nexus domains?
The main rules are standard domain rules: the name must use allowed characters, be within the required length, and not match reserved names. Specific registry policies can also apply to abusive or invalid registrations.
How much does a .nexus domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .nexus domain costs R$ 67,99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is R$ 77,99/ano. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.