Become the go-to hub with a .nexus domain

R$77,99/anoR$67,991º ano
Economize 13%
Para o primeiro ano
.nexus

Saiba mais sobre o domínio .nexus

Uma visão geral rápida para te ajudar a escolher e registrar um domínio .nexus.

What is a .nexus domain?

.nexus is a generic, non-sponsored gTLD operated by Charleston Road Registry. It’s open for general use, with no special eligibility rules, and is often chosen for projects, platforms, and communities.

Who is a .nexus domain for?

A .nexus domain works well for tech teams, SaaS products, developer platforms, online communities, and innovation hubs that want a central, connected identity. It suits projects built around linking people, tools, or ideas.

Why choose a .nexus domain?

A .nexus domain helps visitors understand your site’s purpose quickly and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across websites, email, and marketing as your business expands.

Informações de domínio para .nexus

TLD
.nexus
Tipo TLD
gTLD
Período mínimo de inscrição
1 ano
Período máximo de inscrição
3 anos
Proteção de privacidade de domínio
Grátis
Bloqueio do Registrador
Domínios IDN
DNSSEC
Taxa da ICANN
R$ 1,09

Por que registrar seu domínio com a Hostinger?

Não precisa saber programação
Suporte especializado 24 horas por dia, 7 dias por semana
Proteção de privacidade grátis
Página grátis para "em breve" ou "link na bio" do site
Preços competitivos
Dicas

Como garantir o melhor nome de domínio

1. Inclua o nome da sua marca

Use o nome da sua marca ou palavras-chave para aumentar o reconhecimento e a visibilidade nos resultados de pesquisa.
Nomes de domínio com menos de três palavras são mais fáceis de ler e lembrar.
Evite hífens, números, gírias e palavras difíceis de soletrar.
Escolha uma extensão que se adeque ao seu público, seja ele local ou global.
Os melhores domínios são vendidos rapidamente — pesquise e garanta o seu hoje mesmo.Iniciar pesquisa

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Perguntas frequentes (FAQ) sobre o domínio .nexus

A .nexus domain is a generic top-level domain, so it doesn’t point to one industry or country. People usually use it to suggest a hub, connection, or central place for a brand, project, or community.
Yes. .nexus is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and sender than on the extension alone.
Yes, if you want a name that feels flexible and distinct. Search engines treat .nexus the same as other extensions for SEO, so content, site quality, and relevance matter more than the ending.
Choose .nexus if you want a more specific or memorable match for a brand, product, or idea, especially when the .com name is taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience.
Anyone can register a .nexus domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations, with no general location or industry requirement.
The main rules are standard domain rules: the name must use allowed characters, be within the required length, and not match reserved names. Specific registry policies can also apply to abusive or invalid registrations.
At Hostinger, a .nexus domain costs R$ 67,99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is R$ 77,99/ano. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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