Manage your Hostinger services from your IDE

With the Hostinger Connector, your AI coding assistant gets direct access to your infrastructure, so you can manage, deploy, and monitor without leaving your editor.

Install extension in VS Code

Click Install in VS Code to open Hostinger Connector directly in your IDE. Install the extension and connect your account with a one-click browser authentication.
Install in VS CodeSee documentation
Install extension in VS Code

See what your IDE can ship with Hostinger

Turn a screenshot into a live website

Paste a landing page screenshot into your IDE, let AI recreate the page, then publish it directly to Hostinger. No switching tools or tabs, just capture, code, and deploy from your IDE.
Install extension

Launch a ready-made WordPress site for any use case

Launch a WordPress site with pre-selected plugins and settings, ready for your exact use case.

Create custom WordPress plugins from your AI workflow

Create and deploy custom WordPress plugins or site features directly from your AI coding workflow.

Give your AI secure access to your infrastructure

No more switching between tabs. Hostinger Connector gives your AI agent scoped, secure access right where you already work.
AI-powered management

AI-powered management

Let your AI agent manage databases, configure DNS, and control server settings via MCP, with securely scoped access.

Secure by default

Secure by default

OAuth authentication means no manual key management and no credentials stored in config files.

Zero context switching

Zero context switching

Work from one place instead of switching between your terminal, browser tabs, and IDE.

See what your IDE can do with Hostinger

Spin up infrastructure from chat

Deploy VPSs, choose operating systems, and manage firewalls without leaving the conversation.

Deploy sites from your editor

Push code and publish WordPress or static sites in one flow without leaving your IDE.

Monitor servers in real time

Check CPU, memory, and bandwidth usage. Scan for malware, and restore backups from chat.

Manage domains with prompts

Update DNS records, connect domains, and manage routing with natural language.

Get your plan and manage it through your favorite IDE

Get started in complete confidence. Our 30-day money-back guarantee means it's risk-free.
Mais popular
81% de desconto
Business
Mais ferramentas e recursos para você crescer
R$ 72,99
R$ 13,99 /mês

+2 meses grátis

Escolher plano
48 meses por apenas R$ 671,52 (preço normal R$ 3.503,52). Renovação por R$ 64,99/mês.
5 aplicações Node.js gerenciadas
Até 50 sites
5 créditos de vibe code
2 núcleos de CPU
3 GB de RAM
50 GB do armazenamento NVMe mais rápido do mundo
5 caixas de e-mail por site - grátis por 1 ano

Benefícios do plano Business:

Crie com Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Criador de Sites, Horizons
Domínio grátis por 1 ano
Certificados SSL gerenciados
GRÁTIS
CDN interna global
GRÁTIS
Integração do GitHub com deploys automáticos
Deploys baseados em IDE
NOVO
Backups automáticos diários e sob demanda
Firewall de aplicação web
Gestão de tráfego de bots de IA
Largura de banda ilimitada
Banco de dados MySQL gerenciado
71% de desconto
Cloud Startup
20 vezes mais potência para seus sites com hospedagem Cloud
R$ 139,99
R$ 39,99 /mês

+2 meses grátis

Escolher plano
48 meses por apenas R$ 1.919,52 (preço normal R$ 6.719,52). Renovação por R$ 129,99/mês.
10 aplicações Node.js gerenciadas
NOVO
Até 100 sites
5 créditos de vibe code
4 núcleos de CPU
4 GB de RAM
100 GB do armazenamento NVMe mais rápido do mundo
10 caixas de e-mail por site - grátis por 1 ano

Tudo o que o plano Business oferece, e mais:

Suporte prioritário de especialistas, 24 horas por dia, todos os dias
Tenha controle e estabilidade extras com um endereço IP exclusivo
Suporte picos de tráfego com recursos extras por uma semana/mês
Maior desempenho do banco de dados e limites de conexão
Mais popular
81% de desconto
Business
Mais ferramentas e recursos para você crescer
R$ 72,99
R$ 13,99 /mês

+2 meses grátis

Escolher plano
48 meses por apenas R$ 671,52 (preço normal R$ 3.503,52). Renovação por R$ 64,99/mês.
5 aplicações Node.js gerenciadas
Até 50 sites
5 créditos de vibe code
2 núcleos de CPU
3 GB de RAM
50 GB do armazenamento NVMe mais rápido do mundo
5 caixas de e-mail por site - grátis por 1 ano

Benefícios do plano Business:

Crie com Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Criador de Sites, Horizons
Domínio grátis por 1 ano
Certificados SSL gerenciados
GRÁTIS
CDN interna global
GRÁTIS
Integração do GitHub com deploys automáticos
Deploys baseados em IDE
NOVO
Backups automáticos diários e sob demanda
Firewall de aplicação web
Gestão de tráfego de bots de IA
Largura de banda ilimitada
Banco de dados MySQL gerenciado
71% de desconto
Cloud Startup
20 vezes mais potência para seus sites com hospedagem Cloud
R$ 139,99
R$ 39,99 /mês

+2 meses grátis

Escolher plano
48 meses por apenas R$ 1.919,52 (preço normal R$ 6.719,52). Renovação por R$ 129,99/mês.
10 aplicações Node.js gerenciadas
NOVO
Até 100 sites
5 créditos de vibe code
4 núcleos de CPU
4 GB de RAM
100 GB do armazenamento NVMe mais rápido do mundo
10 caixas de e-mail por site - grátis por 1 ano

Tudo o que o plano Business oferece, e mais:

Suporte prioritário de especialistas, 24 horas por dia, todos os dias
Tenha controle e estabilidade extras com um endereço IP exclusivo
Suporte picos de tráfego com recursos extras por uma semana/mês
Maior desempenho do banco de dados e limites de conexão

O preço exibido é o valor mensal sem os impostos. O preço total do plano a ser pago no carrinho refere-se ao valor mensal multiplicado pelo número de meses do seu plano, junto com os impostos aplicáveis.

O pagamento pode ser parcelado em até 12x

O pagamento pode ser parcelado em até 12x

Hostinger API FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger API.

Where can I find the full API reference?

The complete API documentation, including all endpoints, request parameters, and response schemas, is available at developers.hostinger.com.

How do I authenticate with the Hostinger API?

Generate an API token from hPanel under API settings. Pass it as a Bearer token in the Authorization header of every request. Tokens are scoped per account and can be revoked at any time.

What can I manage through the API?

The Hostinger API covers Web Hosting, VPS, Domain, Reach (email marketing) and billing information. If you're using the MCP Connector, these same resources are exposed directly to your AI agent inside your IDE.

Is there a sandbox or test environment I can use?

Not at this time. All API calls interact with your live account, so use a dedicated test server or domain when experimenting.

Are there rate limits I should know about?

Yes. The API enforces rate limits to ensure fair usage. If you exceed them, you'll receive a 429 Too Many Requests response. Rate limit headers are included in every response to help you manage request timing. Exceeding the limit repeatedly may result in your IP being temporarily blocked.

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