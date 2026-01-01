Share your best films with a .mov domain
R$77,99/anoR$67,991º anoPara o primeiro ano
Economize 13%
Saiba mais sobre o domínio .mov
Uma visão geral rápida para te ajudar a escolher e registrar um domínio .mov.
What is a .mov domain?
.mov is a generic top-level domain with no special registration restrictions. It’s best suited for short, brandable names or video-related projects, and is managed under ICANN’s registry system.
Who is a .mov domain for?
A .mov domain works well for video creators, film projects, editing portfolios, and media businesses that want a clear, memorable web address. It suits showreels, production sites, and creative work.
Why choose a .mov domain?
A .mov domain helps make your website’s purpose clear at a glance and gives your brand a concise, memorable web address. It can support consistent use across site pages, email, and marketing as your online presence grows.
Informações de domínio para .mov
TLD
.mov
Tipo TLD
gTLD
Período mínimo de inscrição
1 ano
Período máximo de inscrição
3 anos
Proteção de privacidade de domínio
Grátis
Bloqueio do Registrador
Domínios IDN
DNSSEC
Taxa da ICANN
R$ 1,09
Por que registrar seu domínio com a Hostinger?
Não precisa saber programação
Suporte especializado 24 horas por dia, 7 dias por semana
Proteção de privacidade grátis
Página grátis para "em breve" ou "link na bio" do site
Preços competitivos
Dicas
Como garantir o melhor nome de domínio
1. Inclua o nome da sua marca
Use o nome da sua marca ou palavras-chave para aumentar o reconhecimento e a visibilidade nos resultados de pesquisa.
2. Nomes curtos
Nomes de domínio com menos de três palavras são mais fáceis de ler e lembrar.
3. Menos é mais
Evite hífens, números, gírias e palavras difíceis de soletrar.
4. Pense no seu público
Escolha uma extensão que se adeque ao seu público, seja ele local ou global.
5. Aja rápido
Os melhores domínios são vendidos rapidamente — pesquise e garanta o seu hoje mesmo.Iniciar pesquisa
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Perguntas frequentes (FAQ) sobre o domínio .mov
What does a .mov domain mean?
A .mov domain is a generic top-level domain, or gTLD. It’s commonly associated with video or motion content, but today it can be used for many kinds of sites.
Is a .mov domain trusted?
Yes. .mov is a valid TLD in the DNS root zone, and it is delegated by IANA to Charleston Road Registry Inc. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines.
Is a .mov a good domain?
Yes, if your site is related to video, motion, or a brand name that fits the extension. Search engines treat .mov like other TLDs; content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .mov domain or .com domain?
Choose .mov if you want a niche name that matches a video-focused idea and may be easier to find. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience and wider recall.
Who can register a .mov domain?
Anyone can register a .mov domain. There is no public eligibility restriction tied to a country, industry, or organization type.
Are there restrictions on .mov domains?
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. Names must follow registry and DNS rules, and some names may be reserved or unavailable if already registered.
How much does a .mov domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .mov domain costs R$ 67,99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is R$ 77,99/ano. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.