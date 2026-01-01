Keep your brand moving with a .ing domain
R$82,99/anoR$67,991º anoPara o primeiro ano
Economize 18%
Saiba mais sobre o domínio .ing
Uma visão geral rápida para te ajudar a escolher e registrar um domínio .ing.
What is a .ing domain?
A new generic TLD from 2014, .ing is run as a non-sponsored extension and is open to general registration. It’s often used for playful, action-based names, but sites need HTTPS to work in browsers.
Who is a .ing domain for?
A .ing domain works well for brands, creators, product launches, and projects built around actions or processes. It’s a strong fit for short, memorable names that feel modern and active.
Why choose a .ing domain?
An .ing domain can make your web address more concise and memorable, helping visitors understand your brand faster. It also supports a consistent identity across websites, email, and marketing as your business expands.
Informações de domínio para .ing
TLD
.ing
Tipo TLD
gTLD
Período mínimo de inscrição
1 ano
Período máximo de inscrição
3 anos
Proteção de privacidade de domínio
Grátis
Bloqueio do Registrador
Domínios IDN
DNSSEC
Taxa da ICANN
R$ 1,09
Por que registrar seu domínio com a Hostinger?
Não precisa saber programação
Suporte especializado 24 horas por dia, 7 dias por semana
Proteção de privacidade grátis
Página grátis para "em breve" ou "link na bio" do site
Preços competitivos
Dicas
Como garantir o melhor nome de domínio
1. Inclua o nome da sua marca
Use o nome da sua marca ou palavras-chave para aumentar o reconhecimento e a visibilidade nos resultados de pesquisa.
2. Nomes curtos
Nomes de domínio com menos de três palavras são mais fáceis de ler e lembrar.
3. Menos é mais
Evite hífens, números, gírias e palavras difíceis de soletrar.
4. Pense no seu público
Escolha uma extensão que se adeque ao seu público, seja ele local ou global.
5. Aja rápido
Os melhores domínios são vendidos rapidamente — pesquise e garanta o seu hoje mesmo.Iniciar pesquisa
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Perguntas frequentes (FAQ) sobre o domínio .ing
What does a .ing domain mean?
.ing is a generic domain extension, often read as the ending of words like "running" or "coding." Today, it’s commonly used for creative brands, projects, and modern web names.
Is a .ing domain trusted?
Yes. A .ing domain is a valid top-level domain and works like other standard web extensions in browsers, email, and search. It is operated through an official registry, which helps support normal domain use.
Is a .ing a good domain?
Yes, if you want a short, memorable name that fits a brand, campaign, or creative project. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs, so relevance and content matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .ing domain or .com domain?
Choose .ing if you want a more original name and the exact .com is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest everyday recognition.
Who can register a .ing domain?
Anyone can register a .ing domain. It is generally open to individuals, businesses, and organizations without local presence requirements.
Are there restrictions on .ing domains?
Yes, standard domain rules apply. A name must be available, use allowed characters, and avoid reserved or blocked terms set by the registry.
How much does a .ing domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .ing domain costs R$ 67,99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is R$ 82,99/ano. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.