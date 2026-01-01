Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

R$180,99/anoR$120,991º ano
Economize 33%
Para o primeiro ano
.gallery

Saiba mais sobre o domínio .gallery

Uma visão geral rápida para te ajudar a escolher e registrar um domínio .gallery.

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Informações de domínio para .gallery

TLD
.gallery
Tipo TLD
gTLD
Período mínimo de inscrição
1 ano
Período máximo de inscrição
1 ano
Proteção de privacidade de domínio
Grátis
Bloqueio do Registrador
DNSSEC

Por que registrar seu domínio com a Hostinger?

Não precisa saber programação
Suporte especializado 24 horas por dia, 7 dias por semana
Proteção de privacidade grátis
Página grátis para "em breve" ou "link na bio" do site
Preços competitivos
Dicas

Como garantir o melhor nome de domínio

1. Inclua o nome da sua marca

Use o nome da sua marca ou palavras-chave para aumentar o reconhecimento e a visibilidade nos resultados de pesquisa.
Nomes de domínio com menos de três palavras são mais fáceis de ler e lembrar.
Evite hífens, números, gírias e palavras difíceis de soletrar.
Escolha uma extensão que se adeque ao seu público, seja ele local ou global.
Os melhores domínios são vendidos rapidamente — pesquise e garanta o seu hoje mesmo.Iniciar pesquisa

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Perguntas frequentes (FAQ) sobre o domínio .gallery

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs R$ 120,99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is R$ 180,99/ano.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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