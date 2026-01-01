Build your developer brand with a .foo domain
R$87,99/anoR$67,991º anoPara o primeiro ano
Economize 23%
Saiba mais sobre o domínio .foo
Uma visão geral rápida para te ajudar a escolher e registrar um domínio .foo.
What is a .foo domain?
.foo is a generic top-level domain with no special eligibility rules. It was delegated in 2014 and is operated by Charleston Road Registry; registrations are typically available through accredited registrars.
Who is a .foo domain for?
A .foo domain works well for developers, hobby projects, test sites, and internal tools that need a simple, memorable web address. It’s a fit for experimental projects and flexible digital setups.
Why choose a .foo domain?
A .foo domain gives your website a clear, memorable web address that is easy to share and recognize. It can support a consistent brand presence across site, email, and marketing as your business grows.
Informações de domínio para .foo
TLD
.foo
Tipo TLD
gTLD
Período mínimo de inscrição
1 ano
Período máximo de inscrição
3 anos
Proteção de privacidade de domínio
Grátis
Bloqueio do Registrador
Domínios IDN
DNSSEC
Taxa da ICANN
R$ 1,09
Por que registrar seu domínio com a Hostinger?
Não precisa saber programação
Suporte especializado 24 horas por dia, 7 dias por semana
Proteção de privacidade grátis
Página grátis para "em breve" ou "link na bio" do site
Preços competitivos
Dicas
Como garantir o melhor nome de domínio
1. Inclua o nome da sua marca
Use o nome da sua marca ou palavras-chave para aumentar o reconhecimento e a visibilidade nos resultados de pesquisa.
2. Nomes curtos
Nomes de domínio com menos de três palavras são mais fáceis de ler e lembrar.
3. Menos é mais
Evite hífens, números, gírias e palavras difíceis de soletrar.
4. Pense no seu público
Escolha uma extensão que se adeque ao seu público, seja ele local ou global.
5. Aja rápido
Os melhores domínios são vendidos rapidamente — pesquise e garanta o seu hoje mesmo.Iniciar pesquisa
Explore outras extensões de domínio
Perguntas frequentes (FAQ) sobre o domínio .foo
What does a .foo domain mean?
A .foo domain is a generic top-level domain, or TLD, used like other web endings. Today, it’s usually chosen for a short, memorable web address rather than a specific industry meaning.
Is a .foo domain trusted?
Yes. .foo is a valid TLD with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust still depends on the website itself, not just the extension.
Is a .foo a good domain?
Yes, if you want a distinctive name and your audience will understand it. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .foo domain or .com domain?
Choose .foo if the exact name is available or you want a more unusual address. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience.
Who can register a .foo domain?
Anyone can register a .foo domain. It is an open TLD, so there are no special eligibility requirements for individuals or businesses.
Are there restrictions on .foo domains?
There are no special use restrictions for .foo domains. Like most TLDs, the name must follow standard domain rules and must not be a reserved or prohibited string.
How much does a .foo domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .foo domain costs R$ 67,99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is R$ 87,99/ano. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.