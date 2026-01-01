Grow your channel with a .channel domain
R$82,99/anoR$67,991º anoPara o primeiro ano
Economize 18%
Saiba mais sobre o domínio .channel
Uma visão geral rápida para te ajudar a escolher e registrar um domínio .channel.
What is a .channel domain?
.channel is a generic top-level domain (gTLD) with no public eligibility restrictions; it’s intended for flexible, modern use by channels, creators, media projects, and brands. ([icann.org](https://www.icann.org/en/about/agreements/registries/channel?utm_source=openai))
Who is a .channel domain for?
A .channel domain works well for video creators, live streamers, media teams, and online educators who want a clear, content-focused web address. It suits personal channels, community hubs, and growing digital brands.
Why choose a .channel domain?
A .channel domain helps visitors recognize your site quickly and gives your brand a clear, focused identity. It supports consistent use across web addresses, email, and marketing, making it easier to manage as your online presence grows.
Informações de domínio para .channel
TLD
.channel
Tipo TLD
gTLD
Período mínimo de inscrição
1 ano
Período máximo de inscrição
3 anos
Proteção de privacidade de domínio
Grátis
Bloqueio do Registrador
Domínios IDN
DNSSEC
Taxa da ICANN
R$ 1,09
Por que registrar seu domínio com a Hostinger?
Não precisa saber programação
Suporte especializado 24 horas por dia, 7 dias por semana
Proteção de privacidade grátis
Página grátis para "em breve" ou "link na bio" do site
Preços competitivos
Dicas
Como garantir o melhor nome de domínio
1. Inclua o nome da sua marca
Use o nome da sua marca ou palavras-chave para aumentar o reconhecimento e a visibilidade nos resultados de pesquisa.
2. Nomes curtos
Nomes de domínio com menos de três palavras são mais fáceis de ler e lembrar.
3. Menos é mais
Evite hífens, números, gírias e palavras difíceis de soletrar.
4. Pense no seu público
Escolha uma extensão que se adeque ao seu público, seja ele local ou global.
5. Aja rápido
Os melhores domínios são vendidos rapidamente — pesquise e garanta o seu hoje mesmo.Iniciar pesquisa
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Perguntas frequentes (FAQ) sobre o domínio .channel
What does a .channel domain mean?
A .channel domain usually suggests a media channel, video channel, or branded content hub. It was created as a generic top-level domain, and today it is often used for streaming, publishing, or creator-focused sites.
Is a .channel domain trusted?
Yes. .channel is a valid top-level domain listed in the IANA root zone, which is the authoritative record for Internet TLDs. It works normally in browsers, email systems, and search engines.
Is a .channel a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about video, publishing, or a specific channel name. Search engines treat .channel the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .channel domain or .com domain?
Choose .channel if you want the address to match a media or creator brand, especially when the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience.
Who can register a .channel domain?
Anyone can register a .channel domain. It is an open extension with no public eligibility limit, so there is no need to belong to a specific industry or country.
Are there restrictions on .channel domains?
Standard domain rules still apply, so the name must use allowed characters and meet registry length limits. Reserved or premium names may be unavailable, but there are no special use requirements.
How much does a .channel domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .channel domain costs R$ 67,99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is R$ 82,99/ano. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.