Share your expertise with a .prof domain
R$149,99/anoR$128,991º anoPara o primeiro ano
Economize 14%
Saiba mais sobre o domínio .prof
Uma visão geral rápida para te ajudar a escolher e registrar um domínio .prof.
What is a .prof domain?
.prof is a generic top-level domain intended for professional use, with no public eligibility restrictions. It’s often a short, modern option for professional services and personal branding.
Who is a .prof domain for?
A .prof domain works well for professors, academic consultants, tutors, and research projects that want a clear, professional online identity. It’s a practical fit for personal profiles, teaching portfolios, and subject-focused sites.
Why choose a .prof domain?
A .prof domain helps visitors understand your site instantly and makes your brand easier to remember. It supports clear website, email, and marketing use, giving your online presence a simple, professional structure as it grows.
Informações de domínio para .prof
TLD
.prof
Tipo TLD
gTLD
Período mínimo de inscrição
1 ano
Período máximo de inscrição
3 anos
Proteção de privacidade de domínio
Grátis
Bloqueio do Registrador
Domínios IDN
DNSSEC
Taxa da ICANN
R$ 1,09
Por que registrar seu domínio com a Hostinger?
Não precisa saber programação
Suporte especializado 24 horas por dia, 7 dias por semana
Proteção de privacidade grátis
Página grátis para "em breve" ou "link na bio" do site
Preços competitivos
Dicas
Como garantir o melhor nome de domínio
1. Inclua o nome da sua marca
Use o nome da sua marca ou palavras-chave para aumentar o reconhecimento e a visibilidade nos resultados de pesquisa.
2. Nomes curtos
Nomes de domínio com menos de três palavras são mais fáceis de ler e lembrar.
3. Menos é mais
Evite hífens, números, gírias e palavras difíceis de soletrar.
4. Pense no seu público
Escolha uma extensão que se adeque ao seu público, seja ele local ou global.
5. Aja rápido
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Perguntas frequentes (FAQ) sobre o domínio .prof
What does a .prof domain mean?
A .prof domain is a short extension often read as “professor” or “professional.” It is commonly used for personal branding, education, or services linked to expertise.
Is a .prof domain trusted?
Yes, a .prof domain works like other standard web addresses in browsers, email, and search results. It is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, which supports normal use online.
Is a .prof a good domain?
Yes, if your site is tied to teaching, academic work, or professional expertise. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .prof domain or .com domain?
Choose .prof if you want a name that clearly matches a professor or professional identity and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience.
Who can register a .prof domain?
Anyone can register a .prof domain. There is no special eligibility requirement, so it is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.
Are there restrictions on .prof domains?
Yes, standard domain name rules still apply. The name must be unique, use allowed characters, and avoid reserved or prohibited terms set by the registry.
How much does a .prof domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .prof domain costs R$ 128,99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is R$ 149,99/ano. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.