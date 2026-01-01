Make the internet laugh with a .meme domain
R$77,99/anoR$67,991º anoPara o primeiro ano
Economize 13%
Saiba mais sobre o domínio .meme
Uma visão geral rápida para te ajudar a escolher e registrar um domínio .meme.
What is a .meme domain?
Generic top-level domain for meme-themed names, originally a gTLD with no geographic restrictions. It is open for general registration and is often used for humorous, viral, or pop-culture projects.
Who is a .meme domain for?
A .meme domain works well for meme creators, social media brands, entertainers, and fan communities that want a playful, memorable identity. It’s a fit for viral content and lighthearted projects.
Why choose a .meme domain?
A .meme domain helps visitors quickly recognize a site with a playful, modern identity. It can improve brand clarity, support memorable links and emails, and keep your web presence easy to use as it grows.
Informações de domínio para .meme
TLD
.meme
Tipo TLD
gTLD
Período mínimo de inscrição
1 ano
Período máximo de inscrição
3 anos
Proteção de privacidade de domínio
Grátis
Bloqueio do Registrador
Domínios IDN
DNSSEC
Taxa da ICANN
R$ 1,09
Por que registrar seu domínio com a Hostinger?
Não precisa saber programação
Suporte especializado 24 horas por dia, 7 dias por semana
Proteção de privacidade grátis
Página grátis para "em breve" ou "link na bio" do site
Preços competitivos
Dicas
Como garantir o melhor nome de domínio
1. Inclua o nome da sua marca
Use o nome da sua marca ou palavras-chave para aumentar o reconhecimento e a visibilidade nos resultados de pesquisa.
2. Nomes curtos
Nomes de domínio com menos de três palavras são mais fáceis de ler e lembrar.
3. Menos é mais
Evite hífens, números, gírias e palavras difíceis de soletrar.
4. Pense no seu público
Escolha uma extensão que se adeque ao seu público, seja ele local ou global.
5. Aja rápido
Os melhores domínios são vendidos rapidamente — pesquise e garanta o seu hoje mesmo.Iniciar pesquisa
Explore outras extensões de domínio
Perguntas frequentes (FAQ) sobre o domínio .meme
What does a .meme domain mean?
A .meme domain signals content tied to internet memes, jokes, or viral culture. It was created as a generic top-level domain, and today people use it for playful, community-driven sites.
Is a .meme domain trusted?
Yes. .meme is a delegated generic top-level domain in the DNS root zone, with an official registry record managed by Charleston Road Registry Inc. It works like other valid domains in browsers and email.
Is a .meme a good domain?
Yes, if your brand, project, or content is clearly meme-related. Search engines treat .meme the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance, content quality, and links matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .meme domain or .com domain?
Choose .meme if you want a name that matches meme culture, humor, or a niche audience. Choose .com if you want the broadest familiarity and the best chance that people will type it by default.
Who can register a .meme domain?
Anyone can register a .meme domain. It is an open generic extension, so there are no location-based or industry-only eligibility rules.
Are there restrictions on .meme domains?
Yes, standard domain naming rules apply. The name must use allowed characters, stay within length limits, and cannot use reserved or premium registry-restricted names.
How much does a .meme domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .meme domain costs R$ 67,99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is R$ 77,99/ano. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.