Build your legal practice with a .esq domain
R$149,99/anoR$134,991º anoPara o primeiro ano
Economize 10%
Saiba mais sobre o domínio .esq
Uma visão geral rápida para te ajudar a escolher e registrar um domínio .esq.
What is a .esq domain?
.esq is a generic gTLD for legal professionals and law firms, with no public eligibility limits. It was originally intended for lawyers and legal practices, and is operated by Charleston Road Registry.
Who is a .esq domain for?
A .esq domain works well for attorneys, law firms, legal consultants, and bar-certified professionals who want a clear, credible online identity. It’s a strong fit for legal practices of any size.
Why choose a .esq domain?
A .esq domain helps visitors quickly understand your site’s purpose and gives your brand a clear, professional identity. It can support easier recognition across web addresses, email, and marketing as your business grows.
Informações de domínio para .esq
TLD
.esq
Tipo TLD
gTLD
Período mínimo de inscrição
1 ano
Período máximo de inscrição
3 anos
Proteção de privacidade de domínio
Grátis
Bloqueio do Registrador
Domínios IDN
DNSSEC
Taxa da ICANN
R$ 1,09
Por que registrar seu domínio com a Hostinger?
Não precisa saber programação
Suporte especializado 24 horas por dia, 7 dias por semana
Proteção de privacidade grátis
Página grátis para "em breve" ou "link na bio" do site
Preços competitivos
Dicas
Como garantir o melhor nome de domínio
1. Inclua o nome da sua marca
Use o nome da sua marca ou palavras-chave para aumentar o reconhecimento e a visibilidade nos resultados de pesquisa.
2. Nomes curtos
Nomes de domínio com menos de três palavras são mais fáceis de ler e lembrar.
3. Menos é mais
Evite hífens, números, gírias e palavras difíceis de soletrar.
4. Pense no seu público
Escolha uma extensão que se adeque ao seu público, seja ele local ou global.
5. Aja rápido
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Perguntas frequentes (FAQ) sobre o domínio .esq
What does a .esq domain mean?
A .esq domain is a generic top-level domain, so it doesn’t tie you to one country or industry. Today it is usually read as a short, distinctive name for branding or a specific project.
Is a .esq domain trusted?
Yes. .esq is a valid, delegated TLD in the DNS root zone, with registry data listed by IANA. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines when set up correctly.
Is a .esq a good domain?
Yes, if you want a short, memorable name that fits your brand or niche. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .esq domain or .com domain?
Choose .esq if you want a more specific or available name for a project, brand, or campaign. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension and you want the broadest recognition.
Who can register a .esq domain?
Anyone can register a .esq domain. It is an open generic TLD, so there is no public eligibility rule that limits it to a certain country or group.
Are there restrictions on .esq domains?
Yes, standard domain-name rules apply. The name must be valid in the DNS, and some names may be reserved by the registry or blocked from registration.
How much does a .esq domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .esq domain costs R$ 134,99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is R$ 149,99/ano. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.