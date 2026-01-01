Hostinger vs Wix

Looking for Wix alternatives? Compare Hostinger and Wix at a glance to find the right website builder for your needs.

What you get with Hostinger

All the tools you need to succeed online.

Everything you need.
In one place

Get everything you need to succeed online. From an optimized website and free domain, to a bespoke business email, and more. It's all here, on a single plan.

AI-powered.
Human crafted

Create a unique website in minutes with AI. Simply describe your site in a few sentences and AI will handle the rest. Use the drag-and-drop editor to fine-tune it, until you're ready to hit 'Go live'.

Expert support.
Available 24/7

Access expert customer support whenever you need it. On average, we respond in under 3 minutes. Plus, we’re fluent in 8+ languages, so you can rely on simple, straightforward assistance.

Head-to-head comparison

Compare everything at a glance, including prices and perks.
Hostinger
Wix

Price*

Starts at ৳179.00/মাস
From US$ 17/mo

Free domain

Yes
Yes

Websites per plan

100
1

Free business email

Yes
No

Free SSL security certificates

Yes
Yes

Free templates

Yes, 150+
Yes, 900+

AI website builder

Yes
Yes

AI image generation

Yes
Yes

AI writing tools

Yes
Yes

Ecommerce features

Yes
Yes

Multilingual support

Yes, 8+ languages
Yes, 12 languages

*Date of comparison: Jan 1, 2026.

Discover why 4+ million website owners choose Hostinger

Don’t just take our word for it – here’s what people who have used Hostinger Website Builder say about their experience.

Jakeb Thornberry

Review provider

Hostinger's website builder is top tier. I don't see any website builder come close. WIX and GoDaddy don't even compare to the simplicity and overall possibilities you have here.

Marcus Yogananda Borg

Review provider

I used to use Wix, and it's expensive, not nearly as precise. It makes me feel less stressed about having multiple websites because they used to cost me so much, all my love to Hostinger!

David Watson

Review provider

I've used all of the obvious other CMS systems including WiX, 123 reg etc. This is by far the best we've used. Happy to recommend.

Pick your perfect plan

Get started in complete confidence. Our 30-day money-back guarantee means it's risk-free.
80% ছাড়
Premium ওয়েবসাইট বিল্ডার
ওয়েবসাইট তৈরির প্রয়োজনীয় সবকিছু পান
৳  179.00 /মাস

+3 মাসিক বিনামূল্যে

৳8,592.00-এ 48 মাস পান (নিয়মিত মূল্য ৳42,672.00)। ৳619.00/মাস-এ নবায়ন হবে।
টি ওয়েবসাইট তৈরি করুন
৫টি ওয়েবসাইট পৃষ্ঠা
আপনার ফাইলের জন্য জিবি স্টোরেজ
প্রতিটি ওয়েবসাইটের জন্য ১টি মেইলবক্স - ১ বছরের জন্য ফ্রি

Premium বেনিফিট:

1 বছরের জন্য ফ্রি ডোমেইন
AI Website Builder দিয়ে কয়েক মিনিটে সাইট তৈরি করুন
১৭০+ ডিজাইনার-মেড টেমপ্লেট থেকে বেছে নিন
AI দিয়ে মাত্র কয়েকটি ক্লিকে ইমেইল ক্যাম্পেইন তৈরি করুন এবং পাঠান
আপনার ব্যবসার SEO, ইমেইল এবং মার্কেটিংয়ের জন্য টুলস দিয়ে দ্রুত এগিয়ে যান
মোবাইল এডিটিং দিয়ে যেকোনো সময় আপনার সাইট আপডেট করুন
সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয়
75% ছাড়
Business ওয়েবসাইট বিল্ডার
AI টুলস এবং ই-কমার্স ফিচারের সাথে এগিয়ে যান
৳  279.00 /মাস

+3 মাসিক বিনামূল্যে

৳13,392.00-এ 48 মাস পান (নিয়মিত মূল্য ৳52,752.00)। ৳889.00/মাস-এ নবায়ন হবে।
50 ওয়েবসাইট তৈরি করুন
আনলিমিটেড ওয়েবসাইট পেজ
আপনার ফাইলের জন্য ৫০ জিবি স্টোরেজ
প্রতিটি ওয়েবসাইটের জন্য 5টি মেইলবক্স - 1 বছরের জন্য ফ্রি

Premium-এ যা আছে, তার সব এবং আরও:

১০০০টি পর্যন্ত পণ্য বিক্রি করুন এবং সহজেই আপনার স্টোর পরিচালনা করুন
জিরো লেনদেন ফি-র সুবিধাসহ আপনার প্রফিটের ১০০% নিজের রাখুন
আরও বেশি কাস্টমারের কাছে পৌঁছাতে ১০০+ পেমেন্ট পদ্ধতি অফার করুন
লাইভ অ্যানালিটিক্স দিয়ে পারফরম্যান্স ট্র্যাক করুন
বিল্ট-ইন Printful ইন্টিগ্রেশন দিয়ে কাস্টম মার্চ বিক্রি করুন
AI টেক্সট এডিটর দিয়ে আপনার কপি পোলিশ করুন
AI ইমেজ জেনারেটর ব্যবহার করে অসাধারণ ভিজ্যুয়াল তৈরি করুন
AI ব্লগ পোস্ট জেনারেটর দিয়ে আপনার গল্প শেয়ার করুন
ইমেজ আপলোড করুন এবং AI প্রোডাক্ট জেনারেটর দিয়ে ডেসক্রিপশন জেনারেট করুন
AI লোগো মেকার দিয়ে দ্রুত আপনার ব্র্যান্ড পরিচয় আইডেন্টিটি ডিজাইন করুন
AI SEO অ্যাসিস্ট্যান্ট দিয়ে আপনার কন্টেন্ট অপ্টিমাইজ করুন
লিঙ্ক ইন বায়ো দিয়ে ক্লিকগুলিকে কাস্টমারে পরিণত করুন
80% ছাড়
Premium ওয়েবসাইট বিল্ডার
ওয়েবসাইট তৈরির প্রয়োজনীয় সবকিছু পান
৳  179.00 /মাস

+3 মাসিক বিনামূল্যে

৳8,592.00-এ 48 মাস পান (নিয়মিত মূল্য ৳42,672.00)। ৳619.00/মাস-এ নবায়ন হবে।
টি ওয়েবসাইট তৈরি করুন
৫টি ওয়েবসাইট পৃষ্ঠা
আপনার ফাইলের জন্য জিবি স্টোরেজ
প্রতিটি ওয়েবসাইটের জন্য ১টি মেইলবক্স - ১ বছরের জন্য ফ্রি

Premium বেনিফিট:

1 বছরের জন্য ফ্রি ডোমেইন
AI Website Builder দিয়ে কয়েক মিনিটে সাইট তৈরি করুন
১৭০+ ডিজাইনার-মেড টেমপ্লেট থেকে বেছে নিন
AI দিয়ে মাত্র কয়েকটি ক্লিকে ইমেইল ক্যাম্পেইন তৈরি করুন এবং পাঠান
আপনার ব্যবসার SEO, ইমেইল এবং মার্কেটিংয়ের জন্য টুলস দিয়ে দ্রুত এগিয়ে যান
মোবাইল এডিটিং দিয়ে যেকোনো সময় আপনার সাইট আপডেট করুন
সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয়
75% ছাড়
Business ওয়েবসাইট বিল্ডার
AI টুলস এবং ই-কমার্স ফিচারের সাথে এগিয়ে যান
৳  279.00 /মাস

+3 মাসিক বিনামূল্যে

৳13,392.00-এ 48 মাস পান (নিয়মিত মূল্য ৳52,752.00)। ৳889.00/মাস-এ নবায়ন হবে।
50 ওয়েবসাইট তৈরি করুন
আনলিমিটেড ওয়েবসাইট পেজ
আপনার ফাইলের জন্য ৫০ জিবি স্টোরেজ
প্রতিটি ওয়েবসাইটের জন্য 5টি মেইলবক্স - 1 বছরের জন্য ফ্রি

Premium-এ যা আছে, তার সব এবং আরও:

১০০০টি পর্যন্ত পণ্য বিক্রি করুন এবং সহজেই আপনার স্টোর পরিচালনা করুন
জিরো লেনদেন ফি-র সুবিধাসহ আপনার প্রফিটের ১০০% নিজের রাখুন
আরও বেশি কাস্টমারের কাছে পৌঁছাতে ১০০+ পেমেন্ট পদ্ধতি অফার করুন
লাইভ অ্যানালিটিক্স দিয়ে পারফরম্যান্স ট্র্যাক করুন
বিল্ট-ইন Printful ইন্টিগ্রেশন দিয়ে কাস্টম মার্চ বিক্রি করুন
AI টেক্সট এডিটর দিয়ে আপনার কপি পোলিশ করুন
AI ইমেজ জেনারেটর ব্যবহার করে অসাধারণ ভিজ্যুয়াল তৈরি করুন
AI ব্লগ পোস্ট জেনারেটর দিয়ে আপনার গল্প শেয়ার করুন
ইমেজ আপলোড করুন এবং AI প্রোডাক্ট জেনারেটর দিয়ে ডেসক্রিপশন জেনারেট করুন
AI লোগো মেকার দিয়ে দ্রুত আপনার ব্র্যান্ড পরিচয় আইডেন্টিটি ডিজাইন করুন
AI SEO অ্যাসিস্ট্যান্ট দিয়ে আপনার কন্টেন্ট অপ্টিমাইজ করুন
লিঙ্ক ইন বায়ো দিয়ে ক্লিকগুলিকে কাস্টমারে পরিণত করুন
Jarrott Brown

It takes seconds for Al to generate a website that is pretty much spot on. The only thing you have to do is tweak it to your liking, add a couple pictures and you're ready to go within minutes.

আরও পড়ুন

Jarrott Brown

diplomaticlawncare.com

Try it for yourself. Risk-free

From building your first website and registering your domain to setting up a professional email address or launching an ecommerce store - your online success story starts here.

For more information and the full terms and conditions, check out our Refund Policy

Try it for yourself. Risk-free

Hostinger vs the rest

Hostinger vs Squarespace

Hostinger Horizons vs Shopify

আমরা আপনার গোপনীয়তার ব্যাপারে কেয়ার করি

এই ওয়েবসাইটটি এমন কুকি ব্যবহার করে যা সাইটটি সঠিকভাবে কাজ করার জন্য এবং আপনি কীভাবে এর সাথে ইন্টারঅ্যাক্ট করেন তার তথ্য পেতে, সেইসাথে মার্কেটিংয়ের উদ্দেশ্যেও প্রয়োজনীয়। এটি গ্রহণ করার মাধ্যমে, আপনি আমাদের কুকির নীতি-তে বর্ণিত বিজ্ঞাপন টার্গেট করার জন্য, পার্সোনালাইজেশন এবং বিশ্লেষণের জন্য আপনার ডিভাইসে কুকি সংরক্ষণ করায় সম্মতি দিচ্ছেন।