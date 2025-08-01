Hostinger vs Wix
What you get with Hostinger
Everything you need.
In one place
Get everything you need to succeed online. From an optimised website and free domain, to a bespoke business email, and more. It's all here, on a single plan.
AI-powered.
Human crafted
Create a unique website in minutes with AI. Simply describe your site in a few sentences and AI will handle the rest. Use the drag-and-drop editor to fine-tune it, until you're ready to hit 'Go live'.
Expert support.
Available 24/7
Access expert customer support whenever you need it. On average, we respond in under 3 minutes. Plus, we’re fluent in 8+ languages, so you can rely on simple, straightforward assistance.
Head-to-head comparison
*Date of comparison: Aug 1, 2025.
Discover why 4+ million website owners choose Hostinger
Hostinger's website builder is top tier. I don't see any website builder come close. WIX and GoDaddy don't even compare to the simplicity and overall possibilities you have here.
I used to use Wix, and it's expensive, not nearly as precise. It makes me feel less stressed about having multiple websites because they used to cost me so much, all my love to Hostinger!
Pick your perfect plan
+ months free
Premium benefits:
+ months free
Everything in Premium, plus:
It takes seconds for Al to generate a website that is pretty much spot on. The only thing you have to do is tweak it to your liking, add a couple pictures and you're ready to go within minutes.Read more