Hostinger vs Namecheap

Discover whether Hostinger or Namecheap would be a better choice for you by comparing what we both offer.

Everything you need for online success. Included as standard

With Hostinger you enjoy advanced security tools, powerful performance and 24/7 expert customer support.

Expert support.
Available 24/7

Access expert support whenever you need it. On average, we respond in under 3 minutes. Plus, we’re fluent in 8+ languages, so you can rely on simple, straightforward assistance.

Total security.
Complete confidence

Relax, safe in the knowledge your site is protected with the latest security tools and malware scanners. Plus, every site comes with a free SSL security certificate, two-factor authentication, and regular automatic backups.

Full speed ahead.
Whatever the traffic

Enjoy rapid page-loading speeds, and lower response times, no matter how high your site traffic spikes thanks to our global network of data centers and performance-optimized technology.

Head-to-head comparison

Compare everything at a glance, including price, performance, and perks.
Hostinger
Namecheap

Price*

Starts at ৳179.00/মাস
Starts at US$ 1.98/mo

Free domain

Yes
Yes

Free privacy protection

Yes
Yes

Free website migration

Yes
Yes

Data centers

12
4

Multilingual support

Yes, 8+ languages
English only

Malware scanner

Yes
Yes

Free SSL security certificates

Yes
Yes

Backups

Yes, weekly/daily
Yes, weekly

AI website builder

Yes
Yes

AI image generation

Yes
No

AI writing tools

Yes
Yes

Ecommerce features

Yes
Yes

*Date of comparison: Jan 1, 2026.

Owen Phillips

I could manage the hosting, domain name, and SSL certificate in one place, which was really refreshing.

আরও পড়ুন

Owen Phillips

gatefootforge.co.uk

Gabrielle Scarlett

Migrating to Hostinger was the best decision I ever made.

Gabrielle Scarlett

gabriellescarlett.com

Charlie Low and Dale Comely

We honestly reference Hostinger as the benchmark for our engineers when providing support.

আরও পড়ুন

Charlie Low and Dale Comely

nohma.com

Discover why 4+ million website owners choose Hostinger

Don’t just take our word for it – find out what industry leaders say about Hostinger.
Review provider

With Hostinger, you don’t need to worry about your website’s security as it employs comprehensive and robust security measures.

Review provider
Review provider

Hostinger offers a versatile hosting experience marked by outstanding uptime and response times.

Review provider
Review provider

Hostinger stands out due to its unbeatable combination of affordability, performance, and ease of use.

Review provider

Pick your perfect plan

Every plan comes with an AI website builder and managed hosting for WordPress services, plus 24/7 support with a 99.9% uptime guarantee – perfect for starting any online project.
80% ছাড়
Premium
শুরু করার জন্য প্রয়োজনীয় সবকিছু
৳  179.00 /মাস

+3 মাসিক বিনামূল্যে

৳8,592.00-এ 48 মাস পান (নিয়মিত মূল্য ৳42,672.00)। ৳619.00/মাস-এ নবায়ন হবে।
3টি পর্যন্ত ওয়েবসাইট তৈরি করুন
কোনও Node.js ওয়েব অ্যাপ নেই
আপনার ফাইলের জন্য 20 GB স্টোরেজ (SSD)
প্রতিটি ওয়েবসাইটের জন্য 2টি মেইলবক্স - 1 বছরের জন্য ফ্রি

Premium বেনিফিট:

1 বছরের জন্য ফ্রি ডোমেইন
ফ্রি SSL দিয়ে প্রতিটি সাইট সুরক্ষিত রাখুন
সহজে ডেটা রিকভারির জন্য সাপ্তাহিক অটো ব্যাকআপ
আপনার জন্য রক্ষণাবেক্ষণ করা WordPress সাইট উপভোগ করুন
কোনও ডাউনটাইম ছাড়াই বিনামূল্যে আপনার সাইট মাইগ্রেট করুন
1 বছরের জন্য বিনামূল্যে ইমেইল মার্কেটিং
AI Website Builder দিয়ে কয়েক মিনিটে সাইট তৈরি করুন
সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয়
75% ছাড়
Business
গ্রোথ-এর জন্য আরও টুলস এবং পাওয়ার
৳  279.00 /মাস

+3 মাসিক বিনামূল্যে

৳13,392.00-এ 48 মাস পান (নিয়মিত মূল্য ৳52,752.00)। ৳889.00/মাস-এ নবায়ন হবে।
50টি পর্যন্ত ওয়েবসাইট তৈরি করুন
টি Node.js ওয়েব অ্যাপ
নতুন
বিশ্বের দ্রুততম 50 GB NVMe স্টোরেজ
প্রতিটি ওয়েবসাইটের জন্য 5টি মেইলবক্স - 1 বছরের জন্য ফ্রি

Premium-এ যা আছে, তার সব এবং আরও:

যেকোনো ডেটা হারানো এড়াতে দৈনিক এবং অন-ডিমান্ড ব্যাকআপ
AI দিয়ে একটি ই-কমার্স সাইট তৈরি করুন
WordPress-এর জন্য AI এজেন্ট
ফ্রি
AI দিয়ে কয়েক মিনিটে রেডি-টু-গো WordPress সাইট তৈরি করুন
ফ্রি CDN সহ সর্বোচ্চ ওয়েবসাইট স্পিড উপভোগ করুন
WordPress Multisite দিয়ে সাইটগুলো আরও সহজে পরিচালনা করুন
67% ছাড়
Cloud Startup
ক্লাউড হোস্টিংয়ের সাথে আপনার ওয়েবসাইটের জন্য 20X বেশি পাওয়ার
৳  759.00 /মাস

+3 মাসিক বিনামূল্যে

৳36,432.00-এ 48 মাস পান (নিয়মিত মূল্য ৳111,792.00)। ৳2,189.00/মাস-এ নবায়ন হবে।
100টি পর্যন্ত ওয়েবসাইট তৈরি করুন
১০টি Node.js ওয়েব অ্যাপ
নতুন
বিশ্বের দ্রুততম 100 GB NVMe স্টোরেজ
প্রতিটি ওয়েবসাইটের জন্য 10টি মেইলবক্স - 1 বছরের জন্য ফ্রি

Business-এ যা আছে, তার সব এবং আরও:

24/7 প্রায়োরিটি এক্সপার্ট সাপোর্ট উপভোগ করুন
এক সপ্তাহ/মাস ধরে পাওয়ার বুস্ট দিয়ে পিক ট্র্যাফিক সামলান
একটি ডেডিকেটেড আইপি ঠিকানার মাধ্যমে অতিরিক্ত নিয়ন্ত্রণ এবং স্থিতিশীলতা পান
ব্যস্ত সাইটের জন্য 100 PHP ওয়ার্কার
আপনার ফাইল স্কেল করার জন্য 2M ইনোড
স্মুথ সাইট পারফরম্যান্সের জন্য 4 GB RAM
What about other web hosting providers?

Hostinger vs GoDaddy

Hostinger vs Bluehost

Hostinger vs Dreamhost

Hostinger vs IONOS

Hostinger vs Siteground

Hostinger vs HostGator

