Hostinger vs DigitalOcean

Not sure whether to go with Hostinger or DigitalOcean?
This comparison shows key differences between the two providers for VPS hosting – but the final call is yours.

Why go with Hostinger?

Trusted by millions of users, Hostinger VPS has everything you need to build, run, and grow your projects – whether you’re just starting or already a pro.

High security

Block harmful traffic with an easy-to-manage firewall. Detect and remove threats using the Monarx malware scanner. Need to make big changes? Create a manual snapshot or restore from an automatic backup – so your data is always safe.

Kodee AI assistant

Kodee, your knowledgeable AI assistant, makes VPS management faster and easier – no command line needed. Ask questions, get setup guidance, or let Kodee run commands and manage your server directly.

30-day money-back guarantee

Not sure if Hostinger’s VPS plan is for you? No worries – you can request a refund within 30 days. Test everything first, then decide if it’s right for you. It’s a risk-free, no-pressure process that gives you peace of mind.

Head-to-head comparison

Compare key features, pricing, and support – so you can decide what works best for you.
Hostinger
DigitalOcean

CPU core

Starting from 1 vCPU
Starting from 1 vCPU

Storage

Starting from 50 GB NVMe
Starting from 10 GB NVMe

Memory

Starting from 4 GB RAM
Starting from 512 MB RAM

Price*

Starting from ৳549.00/মাস
Starting from US$ 4.00/mo

Daily backups

Yes
Yes

Free snapshot

Yes
No

Free weekly backups

Yes
No

Money-back guarantee

Yes, 30 days
No

Free DDoS protection

Yes
Yes

Public API

Yes
Yes

Managed firewall

Yes
Yes

Malware scanner

Yes
No

Data centers

8
15

Pre-built template selection

93
336

Paid licenses

cPanel, Plesk, LiteSpeed, Webuzo
cPanel, Plesk

Multilingual support

Yes, 8+ languages
English only

*Date of comparison: Jan 1, 2026.

Why 4+ million website owners choose Hostinger

See what others think about our VPS hosting – and what made them select Hostinger over the rest.

Gad Iradufasha

Review provider

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Erik Cardoso

Review provider

Always in time when I need the support for the VPS and websites hosted in Hostinger. I've moved from another host provider and I'm very happy with this decision that I've made.

João Tostes

Review provider

It's my best hosting experience ever, since 2001. Actually I'm using a VPS plan and services and support are superb.

Pick your perfect plan

Get started with complete confidence. Our 30-day money-back guarantee means it’s risk-free.
60% ছাড়
KVM 1
৳  549.00 /মাস
৳1,019.00/মাস-এ নবায়ন হবে (2 বছরের জন্য) যেকোনো সময় বাতিল করুন।
1 ভিসিপিইউ কোর
4 জিবি র‍্যাম
50 GB NVMe ডিস্ক স্পেস
4 টিবি ব্যান্ডউইথ
সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয়
65% ছাড়
KVM 2
৳  759.00 /মাস
৳1,369.00/মাস-এ নবায়ন হবে (2 বছরের জন্য) যেকোনো সময় বাতিল করুন।
2 ভিসিপিইউ কোর
8 জিবি র‍্যাম
100 GB NVMe ডিস্ক স্পেস
8 টিবি ব্যান্ডউইথ
71% ছাড়
KVM 4
৳  1,029.00 /মাস
৳2,739.00/মাস-এ নবায়ন হবে (2 বছরের জন্য) যেকোনো সময় বাতিল করুন।
4 ভিসিপিইউ কোর
16 জিবি র‍্যাম
200 GB NVMe ডিস্ক স্পেস
16 টিবি ব্যান্ডউইথ
70% ছাড়
KVM 8
৳  2,049.00 /মাস
৳5,469.00/মাস-এ নবায়ন হবে (2 বছরের জন্য) যেকোনো সময় বাতিল করুন।
8 ভিসিপিইউ কোর
32 জিবি র‍্যাম
400 GB NVMe ডিস্ক স্পেস
32 টিবি ব্যান্ডউইথ
প্রতিটি প্ল্যানে আপনার প্রয়োজনীয় সবকিছু এবং আরও অনেক কিছু আছে

AMD EPYC প্রসেসর
NVMe SSD স্টোরেজ
বিশ্বব্যাপী ডেটা সেন্টার
সাপ্তাহিক বিনামূল্যে ব্যাকআপ
ফায়ারওয়াল ম্যানেজমেন্ট
1 Gbps নেটওয়ার্ক স্পিড
পাবলিক API
এমসিপি দ্বারা চালিত এআই সহকারী
১ বছরের জন্য বিনামূল্যে .cloud ডোমেইন
Try it for yourself. Risk-free

From hosting custom apps and websites to running databases, automation tools, or development environments – your next big project starts here with full control and zero commitment.

For more information and the full terms and conditions, check out our refund policy.

Try it for yourself. Risk-free

What about other VPS hosting providers?

আমরা আপনার গোপনীয়তার ব্যাপারে কেয়ার করি

