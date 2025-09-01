Hostinger vs DigitalOcean
This comparison shows key differences between the two providers for VPS hosting – but the final call is yours.
Why go with Hostinger?
High security
Block harmful traffic with an easy-to-manage firewall. Detect and remove threats using the Monarx malware scanner. Need to make big changes? Create a manual snapshot or restore from an automatic backup – so your data is always safe.
Kodee AI assistant
Kodee, your knowledgeable AI assistant, makes VPS management faster and easier – no command line needed. Ask questions, get setup guidance, or let Kodee run commands and manage your server directly.
30-day money-back guarantee
Not sure if Hostinger’s VPS plan is for you? No worries – you can request a refund within 30 days. Test everything first, then decide if it’s right for you. It’s a risk-free, no-pressure process that gives you peace of mind.
Head-to-head comparison
*Date of comparison: Sep 1, 2025.
Why 4+ million website owners choose Hostinger
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Always in time when I need the support for the VPS and websites hosted in Hostinger. I've moved from another host provider and I'm very happy with this decision that I've made.
Pick your perfect plan
+ months free
+ months free
+ months free
+ months free