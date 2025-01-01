Choose a service - get online today
0
50k
0% OFF
Bulanan
Sehingga 500 pelanggan unik sebulan
RM 26.99 /mo
Untuk 1 bulan. Diperbaharui pada RM 26.99/mo.
Send 3 500 emails per month
Get 5 free monthly AI messages
No Reach logo in all of your emails
MOST POPULAR
67% OFF
Yearly
Sehingga 500 pelanggan unik sebulan
RM 8.99 /mo
Untuk 12 bulan. Diperbaharui pada RM 8.99/mo.
Send 3 500 emails per month
Get 5 free monthly AI messages
No Reach logo in all of your emails
Included in every plan
Sync your Website Builder subscribers automatically
All-in-one email marketing from content to design
Track email campaign analytics and results
Enjoy 24/7 support
The price shown is the monthly rate excluding any applicable taxes.
Design with AI
Craft professional, mobile-friendly emails — no technical skills needed
Always on-brand
Apply and save your style settings to tailor every template
Optimize and grow
Track performance results to take your campaigns to new heights
With Hostinger Reach, I can build, market, and grow — all in one place. No extra tools needed, it just works.
Reaching your audience just got easier
Craft high-converting emails and expand your reach, effortlessly.
AI does the hard work
Prompt, send and grow with emails designed to meet your goals.
The easy, speedy way to create best practice layout, content and visuals.
Grow your subscribers
Sync website subscribers automatically if you already use Hostinger Website Builder Forms.
Sync your contacts using a WordPress plugin.
Send and scale with confidence
Track opens, clicks, and performance in real time—know what works instantly.
Make smarter decisions with clear, easy-to-read campaign insights.
Hostinger Reach email marketing FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about our email marketing tools and email campaigns in general.