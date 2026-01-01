DuckDNS is the leading free dynamic DNS service trusted by millions of users worldwide for maintaining reliable access to home networks and self-hosted services. As IP addresses change with most residential internet connections, DuckDNS automatically updates your chosen subdomain to always point to your current IP, eliminating connectivity issues. The service is completely free, requires no credit card, and has been reliably serving the self-hosting community for over a decade. With its simple setup and robust infrastructure, DuckDNS has become the standard DDNS solution for home labs, Raspberry Pi projects, and personal servers.

Common Use Cases

Home lab administrators use DuckDNS to maintain constant access to their servers and services regardless of ISP IP changes. Self-hosters rely on it to ensure their media servers, file shares, and home automation systems remain accessible remotely. Remote workers leverage it for VPN access to home networks without expensive static IP addresses. IoT device developers use it to provide consistent endpoints for smart home integrations and custom projects. Game server hosts utilize it to maintain stable connection addresses for multiplayer servers.

Key Features

Free subdomain registration under duckdns.org

Automatic IP address updates via simple API

IPv4 and IPv6 support

Multiple subdomains per account

Lightweight client with minimal resource usage

Flexible update intervals

HTTPS access through Let's Encrypt compatibility

No registration limits or hidden fees

Linux, Windows, macOS, and Docker support

Persistent configuration across restarts

Email notifications for IP changes (optional)

Compatible with all major reverse proxies

Why deploy DuckDNS on Hostinger VPS

Deploying DuckDNS on Hostinger VPS ensures continuous DDNS updates even if your home network experiences downtime or power outages. The VPS environment provides reliable always-on operation guaranteeing your domains stay updated 24/7, enterprise-grade network connectivity for consistent API communication with DuckDNS servers, and redundant infrastructure preventing update failures. You benefit from predictable update intervals unaffected by home network instability, centralized management of multiple domains from one location, and the ability to coordinate DDNS updates with other services running on your VPS. The professional hosting environment ensures your dynamic DNS service remains operational regardless of local infrastructure conditions.