CMS hosting

Set up your favorite content management system and turn your website ideas into reality.

Pick your CMS hosting plan

75% ছাড়
Business
গ্রোথ-এর জন্য আরও টুলস এবং পাওয়ার
৳  279.00 /মাস
৳13,392.00-এ 48 মাস পান (নিয়মিত মূল্য ৳52,752.00)। ৳889.00/মাস-এ নবায়ন হবে।
50টি ওয়েবসাইট
কোনও Node.js ওয়েব অ্যাপ নেই
50 GB NVMe ডিস্ক স্পেস
3 জিবি র‍্যাম
2টি CPU কোর
প্রতিটি ওয়েবসাইটের জন্য 5টি মেইলবক্স - ১ বছরের জন্য ফ্রি
সীমাহীন বিনামূল্যে SSL
1 বছরের জন্য ফ্রি ডোমেইন
Daily backups (৳3,108.00 value)
সীমাহীন ব্যান্ডউইথ
Unlimited databases
Free website migration
ওয়ার্ডপ্রেসের জন্য পরিচালিত হোস্টিং
WordPress acceleration
ওয়ার্ডপ্রেসের জন্য অবজেক্ট ক্যাশে
ওয়ার্ডপ্রেস স্টেজিং টুল
Website builder
৩০-দিনের মানি-ব্যাক গ্যারান্টি
বিশ্বব্যাপী ডেটা সেন্টার
Dedicated resources
ডেডিকেটেড IP অ্যাড্রেস
সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয়
67% ছাড়
Cloud Startup
ক্লাউড হোস্টিংয়ের সাথে আপনার ওয়েবসাইটের জন্য 20X বেশি পাওয়ার
৳  759.00 /মাস
৳36,432.00-এ 48 মাস পান (নিয়মিত মূল্য ৳111,792.00)। ৳2,189.00/মাস-এ নবায়ন হবে।
100টি ওয়েবসাইট
টি Node.js ওয়েব অ্যাপ
নতুন
100 GB NVMe ডিস্ক স্পেস
4 জিবি র‍্যাম
2টি CPU কোর
প্রতিটি ওয়েবসাইটের জন্য 10টি মেইলবক্স - ১ বছরের জন্য ফ্রি
সীমাহীন বিনামূল্যে SSL
1 বছরের জন্য ফ্রি ডোমেইন
Daily backups (৳3,108.00 value)
সীমাহীন ব্যান্ডউইথ
Unlimited databases
Free website migration
ওয়ার্ডপ্রেসের জন্য পরিচালিত হোস্টিং
WordPress acceleration
ওয়ার্ডপ্রেসের জন্য অবজেক্ট ক্যাশে
ওয়ার্ডপ্রেস স্টেজিং টুল
Website builder
৩০-দিনের মানি-ব্যাক গ্যারান্টি
বিশ্বব্যাপী ডেটা সেন্টার
Dedicated resources
ডেডিকেটেড IP অ্যাড্রেস
74% ছাড়
Cloud Professional
প্রফেশনাল ওয়েবসাইট স্কেল করার জন্য অপ্টিমাইজ করা
৳  1,229.00 /মাস
৳58,992.00-এ 48 মাস পান (নিয়মিত মূল্য ৳229,872.00)। ৳4,519.00/মাস-এ নবায়ন হবে।
100টি ওয়েবসাইট
১০টি Node.js ওয়েব অ্যাপ
নতুন
200 GB NVMe ডিস্ক স্পেস
6 জিবি র‍্যাম
4টি CPU কোর
প্রতিটি ওয়েবসাইটের জন্য 10টি মেইলবক্স - ১ বছরের জন্য ফ্রি
সীমাহীন বিনামূল্যে SSL
1 বছরের জন্য ফ্রি ডোমেইন
Daily backups (৳3,108.00 value)
Dedicated resources
ডেডিকেটেড IP অ্যাড্রেস
Free website migration
ওয়ার্ডপ্রেসের জন্য পরিচালিত হোস্টিং
WordPress acceleration
ওয়ার্ডপ্রেসের জন্য অবজেক্ট ক্যাশে
ওয়ার্ডপ্রেস স্টেজিং টুল
Website builder
৩০-দিনের মানি-ব্যাক গ্যারান্টি
বিশ্বব্যাপী ডেটা সেন্টার
সীমাহীন ব্যান্ডউইথ
Unlimited databases
WordPress hosting

WordPress - the king of all content management systems. The perfect choice for both blogs, e-commerce sites, and much more. Take advantage of WordPress’ flexibility! Superior performance and uptime guaranteed.

Joomla hosting

Joomla is the second most popular CMS in the world. Deploy your website on Joomla optimized servers and get a glimpse of what real performance feels like. We'll guide you every step of the way!

Drupal hosting

Drupal is a flexible CMS that provides more freedom and developer-focused features. Get started with Drupal optimized web hosting and experience complete control and top-notch performance.

৩০-দিনের মানি-ব্যাক গ্যারান্টি

যদি আপনি ১০০% সন্তুষ্ট না হন, তাহলে আপনার ক্রয়ের ৩০ দিনের মধ্যে আপনার অর্থ ফেরতের অনুরোধ করতে পারেন। প্রক্রিয়াটি মসৃণ এবং ঝুঁকিমুক্ত। আরও তথ্যের জন্য, অনুগ্রহ করে আমাদের রিফান্ড নীতি দেখুন (বহির্ভূত ক্ষেত্র প্রযোজ্য হতে পারে)।

আমরা আপনার গোপনীয়তার ব্যাপারে কেয়ার করি

