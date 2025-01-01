CMS hosting
Set up your favorite content management system and turn your website ideas into reality.
Pick your CMS hosting plan
Business
Level up with more power and enhanced features.
Rs. 2,499SAVE 64%
Rs. 899 /mo
Renews at Rs.1,899/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
50 websites
50 GB NVMe disk space
1.5 GB RAM
2 CPU cores
50 mailboxes - free for 1 year
Unlimited free SSL
Free domain (Rs.2,499 value)
Daily backups (Rs.7,188 value)
Unlimited bandwidth
Unlimited databases
Free website migration
Managed Hosting for WordPress
WordPress acceleration
Object cache for WordPress
WordPress staging tool
Website builder
30-Day money-back guarantee
Global Data Centres
Dedicated resources
Dedicated IP address
See all features
MOST POPULAR
Cloud Startup
Enjoy optimized performance & powerful resources.
Rs. 5,699SAVE 63%
Rs. 2,099 /mo
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
100 websites
100 GB NVMe disk space
3 GB RAM
2 CPU cores
100 mailboxes - free for 1 year
Unlimited free SSL
Free domain (Rs.2,499 value)
Daily backups (Rs.7,188 value)
Unlimited bandwidth
Unlimited databases
Free website migration
Managed Hosting for WordPress
WordPress acceleration
Object cache for WordPress
WordPress staging tool
Website builder
30-Day money-back guarantee
Global Data Centres
Dedicated resources
Dedicated IP address
See all features
Cloud Professional
Optimized for scaling professional websites.
Rs. 11,799SAVE 74%
Rs. 3,099 /mo
Renews at Rs.9,099/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
200 websites
200 GB NVMe disk space
6 GB RAM
4 CPU cores
100 mailboxes - free for 1 year
Unlimited free SSL
Free domain (Rs.2,499 value)
Daily backups (Rs.7,188 value)
Dedicated resources
Dedicated IP address
Free website migration
Managed Hosting for WordPress
WordPress acceleration
Object cache for WordPress
WordPress staging tool
Website builder
30-Day money-back guarantee
Global Data Centres
Unlimited bandwidth
Unlimited databases
See all features
Payment terms
WordPress hosting
WordPress - the king of all content management systems. The perfect choice for both blogs, e-commerce sites, and much more. Take advantage of WordPress’ flexibility! Superior performance and uptime guaranteed.
Joomla hosting
Joomla is the second most popular CMS in the world. Deploy your website on Joomla optimized servers and get a glimpse of what real performance feels like. We'll guide you every step of the way!
99.9% uptime guarantee
30-day money-back guarantee
Powerful control panel