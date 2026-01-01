Up to 70% off VPS in USA
Host your projects on fast servers in the USA
Get started with your VPS in the USA
Every plan has everything you need and more
Faster load times in the USA
Consistent user experience
Stronger network reliability
Advanced VPS features for maximum performance
Managed firewall
DDoS protection
Hostinger API MCP server
Browser terminal
Docker Compose manager
Full root access
Manage your VPS with AI
Find your best location – switch anytime
Enhance your VPS in the USA with one-click integrations
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VPS in USA FAQ
What is VPS hosting in the USA?
VPS hosting in the USA gives you a dedicated virtual server hosted locally, ensuring low latency and strong performance for American users.
Why choose a VPS in the USA?
A U.S.-based VPS ensures faster page loads, better regional SEO rankings, and reliable connectivity for audiences across Central and North America.
Can I migrate my VPS to the USA?
Yes. You can easily move your existing VPS to our U.S. data center through the Hostinger dashboard without downtime.
Is a VPS in the USA suitable for international projects?
Absolutely. Hosting in the U.S. provides excellent global routing, making it ideal for websites or applications with worldwide traffic.
What hardware powers the VPS in the USA?
Our U.S. VPS servers use AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to deliver exceptional performance and reliability.
Can I switch my server location later?
Yes. You can change your VPS location anytime to any other Hostinger data center – it’s quick, easy, and fully automated.