Up to 70% off VPS in USA

Host your projects on fast servers in the USA

Free automatic weekly backups
Malware scanner
Hostinger Agent AI agent
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30-day money-back guarantee
Host your projects on fast servers in the USA

Get started with your VPS in the USA

67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Local servers = faster connections

Your VPS location has a direct impact on speed and reliability. Our USA data centers deliver ultra-fast response times and stable connectivity. Perfect for businesses serving customers across the United States, Canada, and beyond.
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Local servers = faster connections

Faster load times in the USA

Lower latency for users across North America

Consistent user experience

Improved uptime and connection stability

Stronger network reliability

Better SEO rankings for local websites

Advanced VPS features for maximum performance

Managed firewall

Built-in firewall protection keeps your U.S. VPS secure against unauthorized access and malicious activity.

DDoS protection

Wanguard filtering blocks harmful traffic before it reaches your VPS, ensuring smooth uptime across North America.

Hostinger API MCP server

Integrate Hostinger’s API with AI tools using the MCP for seamless control and real-time monitoring of your VPS in the USA.

Browser terminal

Access your server as root directly from your browser, without requiring any local setup.

Docker Compose manager

Deploy and manage containerized applications with full control over your VPS environment in the USA.

Full root access

Gain unrestricted control to install, configure, and optimize your U.S.-based VPS for any project.

Manage your VPS with AI

Built right into your VPS dashboard, Hostinger Agent, your AI-powered VPS agent, helps you manage your server in the USA effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Hostinger Agent can install applications, adjust configurations, troubleshoot technical issues, and execute commands directly via chat.
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Manage your VPS with AI

Find your best location – switch anytime

Enjoy full flexibility with Hostinger VPS. If the USA isn’t the perfect fit for your audience, you can easily switch your server location at any time, without any downtime or complex setup.
VPS in Germany

VPS in Germany

VPS in India

VPS in India

VPS in UK

VPS in UK

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Enhance your VPS in the USA with one-click integrations

Access popular control panels, developer tools, and applications. Get started instantly with our one-click installation.

Trending

Claude Code

Claude Code

Codex CLI

Codex CLI

n8n

n8n

Docker

Docker

Other

Airflow

Airflow

Akaunting

Akaunting

Anaconda

Anaconda

Appwrite

Appwrite

ASP.NET

ASP.NET

AzuraCast

AzuraCast

View more

VPS in USA FAQ

Find answers to frequently asked questions about our virtual server hosting.

VPS hosting in the USA gives you a dedicated virtual server hosted locally, ensuring low latency and strong performance for American users.

A U.S.-based VPS ensures faster page loads, better regional SEO rankings, and reliable connectivity for audiences across Central and North America.

Yes. You can easily move your existing VPS to our U.S. data center through the Hostinger dashboard without downtime.

Absolutely. Hosting in the U.S. provides excellent global routing, making it ideal for websites or applications with worldwide traffic.

Our U.S. VPS servers use AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to deliver exceptional performance and reliability.

Yes. You can change your VPS location anytime to any other Hostinger data center – it’s quick, easy, and fully automated.

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