Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Owncast Hosting services.

Owncast is an open-source, self-hosted live video and chat server. It lets you run your own streaming platform, similar to popular live streaming sites, but under your full control.

What is Owncast and what is it used for?

Running Owncast on a VPS gives you more consistent bandwidth, better uptime, and a stable public IP, which are critical for live streaming. It also keeps your home network isolated from public traffic and lets you host for larger audiences more reliably.

Why should I run Owncast on a VPS instead of my home connection?

With a VPS you typically get root access, so you can configure Owncast exactly how you want. You can adjust stream settings, customize the web interface, install SSL certificates, and integrate with other services or tools on the same server.

How much control and customization do I have with Owncast on a VPS?

A VPS lets you choose CPU, RAM, and disk performance suitable for your expected viewer load, and you can upgrade resources as your audience grows. This flexibility helps keep streams smooth and responsive while maintaining reliable performance during peak traffic.

Who is hosting Owncast on a VPS best suited for?