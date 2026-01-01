Up to 70% off

Uptime Kuma Hosting

Take control of your Uptime Kuma monitoring

Free automatic weekly backups
Malware scanner
Hostinger Agent AI assistant
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
uptime kuma hosting

Pick your perfect Uptime Kuma Hosting plan

67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Monitor services with confidence

Uptime Kuma is a self-hosted monitoring tool that tracks the availability and response of your websites, servers, and network services. It offers status dashboards, alerts, and simple checks to help you detect issues early and understand overall service health.

Hosting Uptime Kuma on a VPS lets you keep monitoring independent from the systems you are tracking, improving reliability and visibility. With dedicated resources and full control over the environment, you can adjust capacity, add more checks, and support growing infrastructure without disruption.
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Uptime Kuma Hosting

Everything you need for your Uptime Kuma Hosting

Run Uptime Kuma VPS hosting for reliable uptime monitoring Get consistent checks, faster alerts, and full control over your monitoring stack by running Uptime Kuma on dedicated VPS resources tailored for always-on status pages and incident tracking.

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Uptime Kuma Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Uptime Kuma Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Uptime Kuma Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Uptime Kuma Hosting

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Uptime Kuma Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Uptime Kuma Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Uptime Kuma Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Uptime Kuma Hosting

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Local deployment, global reach

Boost loading speed by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

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Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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Uptime Kuma Hosting VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Uptime Kuma Hosting services.

Uptime Kuma is an open‑source, self‑hosted monitoring tool that lets you track the uptime and response times of websites, APIs, servers, and other networked services. You can use it to check HTTP(S) endpoints, TCP ports, ping hosts, monitor SSL certificate expiry, and publish status pages for your users. It’s designed to give you a clear dashboard and alerts so you know quickly when something goes down.

Running Uptime Kuma on a VPS keeps your monitoring independent from your local infrastructure, so it can still alert you even if your home or office network is offline. A VPS also provides a stable public endpoint with good connectivity, which is ideal for checking external services from the same perspective as your users. This setup makes it easier to centralize monitoring for multiple sites, servers, or clients without managing physical hardware.

On a VPS you typically get full root access, so you control how Uptime Kuma is installed, updated, and secured. You can choose the operating system, tune system resources, configure reverse proxies like Nginx or Caddy, and integrate it with your preferred notification channels and automation scripts. This level of control makes it easy to adapt Uptime Kuma to everything from simple personal status pages to complex multi‑environment monitoring setups.

Uptime Kuma has modest resource requirements, so even a small VPS can comfortably handle many monitors if it’s properly configured. With dedicated RAM, CPU, and SSD storage, a VPS helps ensure fast check intervals, responsive dashboards, and reliable alert delivery. As your number of monitored endpoints grows, you can scale up the VPS plan or move to a larger instance without rearchitecting your monitoring stack.

Hosting Uptime Kuma on a VPS is a good fit for developers, system administrators, and small teams that want full control over their monitoring stack. It works well for agencies managing multiple client sites, SaaS or API providers that need status pages and alerts, and homelab enthusiasts who want a central view of all their services. If you prefer owning your data and avoiding third‑party monitoring limits, a VPS‑hosted Uptime Kuma instance is a strong option.

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