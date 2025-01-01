Up to 67% off

Discourse VPS hosting

Grow your online community today

Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner AI assistant
US$  6.99 /mo
Choose your plan
30-day money-back guarantee
discourse hero

Pick your Discourse VPS Hosting plan

Payment terms

Discuss, collaborate, and moderate

Discourse is open-source discussion software designed to spark engaging conversations and foster seamless collaboration.

With our VPS platform, you will get unlimited customization options, dedicated server resources, and the scalability needed to launch, manage, and grow your dream forum.
discourse 1

Engineered for limitless growth

Get everything you need to build a thriving community – amazing performance, layers of protection, and easy server management.

discourse 2

Stay connected

Keep your forum online at all times with a server built for 99.9% uptime. Next-gen AMD EPYC processors and NVMe storage also ensure it runs fast.
discourse 3

Manage effortlessly

Install Discourse and your favorite apps in one click. Configure server settings, perform software updates, and upgrade your plan in one easy control panel.
discourse 4

Secure your server

Protect your community against hackers and trolls with robust DDoS protection and IP blocking. Identify and remove malware using our automatic scanner.

Launch your forum with reliable VPS Hosting

See pricing

Instant AI support

Built into your VPS dashboard, our AI Assistant helps you find answers to your questions, and solutions to your problems. No need to spend hours reading complex manuals.

discourse 5

VPS host you can trust

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Data centers worldwide

Choose from data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Select a server location close to your target audience and deliver content faster.

datacenters

30-day money-back guarantee

Trial it for yourself risk-free, with our 30-day money-back guarantee. For more information, check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

Start today

Discourse VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Discourse virtual private server hosting services.

What is Discourse VPS Hosting?

Is Discourse free to use?

How to use the Discourse VPS template?

What are the minimum server requirements for hosting Discourse?

Can I migrate my existing Discourse forum to a new VPS hosting provider?

What support options are available for Discourse hosting?