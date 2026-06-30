Up to 70% off

NixOS VPS hosting

Build reproducible servers with declarative configuration and instant rollbacks

Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Auto malware scanner
$6.49/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
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Pick your perfect NixOS VPS hosting plan

67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

The Linux distribution that never breaks

NixOS is a Linux distribution built around a radically different idea: your entire system is defined in a single declarative configuration file. Packages, services, users, firewall rules, and networking are all described as code, so every deployment is fully reproducible. Upgrades are atomic, and if anything goes wrong, you can roll back to the previous working state with one command.

With our NixOS VPS hosting, you get the perfect combination of a reproducible, self-documenting operating system and rock-solid performance to run any type of project, from a single web application to a fleet of identical production servers managed as code.
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nixos 1

Modern interface, rock-solid reliability

Combine the intuitive interface of NixOS with our fast, secure, and scalable VPS hosting.

High performance

A one-second delay in load time can cost you prospects. High-performance EPYC processors and NVMe storage ensure your site performs at its peak.

nixos 2

High security

Safeguard your site and your customers from hackers with robust DDoS protection, and identify malicious files early using automatic malware scanning.

nixos 3

High scalability

Start small and scale as you grow. Whenever you feel like you need more CPU, RAM, or storage, upgrading your VPS hosting plan only takes a few clicks.

nixos 4

High performance

A one-second delay in load time can cost you prospects. High-performance EPYC processors and NVMe storage ensure your site performs at its peak.

nixos 2

High security

Safeguard your site and your customers from hackers with robust DDoS protection, and identify malicious files early using automatic malware scanning.

nixos 3

High scalability

Start small and scale as you grow. Whenever you feel like you need more CPU, RAM, or storage, upgrading your VPS hosting plan only takes a few clicks.

nixos 4

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Global servers at your disposal

We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Select a server location close to your target audience for faster content delivery.

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The top choice for web pros

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

Manage your NixOS VPS with AI

AI-managed NixOS VPS simplifies server management. You can now control your environment through natural conversation in your local language. The AI agent is always on and available at no extra cost, helping with all VPS management tasks. Whether you are editing your configuration.nix, rolling back a broken generation, or updating your firewall, the AI agent simplifies the process and saves you time by turning simple prompts into reliable server operations.

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30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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NixOS VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about NixOS virtual private server hosting services.

NixOS VPS hosting is a service that lets you run the NixOS Linux distribution on your own virtual server. Unlike traditional distributions, NixOS is configured declaratively – your entire system is described in a configuration file that can be version-controlled, copied, and reproduced on any other server. Combined with the Nix package manager and its collection of over 100,000 packages, it gives you a server environment that is predictable, reproducible, and easy to recover if something breaks.

NixOS offers several advantages over traditional Linux distributions. Its declarative configuration means your whole server setup lives in one file – you can track it in Git, review changes before applying them, and rebuild an identical server in minutes.

Upgrades in NixOS are atomic: the system either switches fully to the new configuration or stays on the old one, so you never end up in a half-upgraded, broken state. Every change creates a new "generation," and you can roll back to any previous generation instantly, even from the boot menu.

The Nix package manager also eliminates dependency conflicts. Each package is installed in isolation, so you can run multiple versions of the same software side by side – ideal for development, testing, and multi-project servers.

To install NixOS on Hostinger's VPS hosting, follow these steps:

  1. Log in to your hPanel account and navigate to VPS at the top bar.
  2. Select the server you wish to use for the installation.
  3. Under the OS & Panel section, click Operating System.
  4. Select Plain OS, and choose the NixOS template from the dropdown menu.
  5. Click Change OS to install this template to your VPS.

Once installation is complete, connect to your server via SSH and start defining your system in /etc/nixos/configuration.nix. Apply any changes by running nixos-rebuild switch.

Updating NixOS is as simple as editing your configuration file and running nixos-rebuild switch. The system builds the new configuration in the background and switches to it atomically – your server keeps running the old setup until the new one is ready.

Every rebuild creates a new system generation. If an update causes problems, run nixos-rebuild switch --rollback to return to the previous generation immediately, or select an older generation directly from the boot menu. This makes NixOS one of the safest distributions to run in production, because a broken update never leaves your server in an unrecoverable state.

Yes. Because NixOS is configured as code, migration usually means translating your current setup – web server, databases, runtimes, firewall rules – into your configuration.nix file. Once written, the same configuration can be applied to any NixOS server, making future migrations effortless.

Before migrating your project to Hostinger's VPS, prepare backups of your website files and databases. Then set up your new VPS with NixOS, define your services in the configuration, and import your data. Once everything works as intended, point your domain name to the new IP address, and that's it!

We offer AI Assistant in every VPS hosting solution, so you can easily find answers to your questions without browsing through dozens of forums.

But if you like reading, you can also explore our vast library of VPS Tutorials and knowledge-base articles. Prefer watching? Check out Hostinger Academy; we have plenty of easy-to-follow video tutorials on virtual private server management.

NixOS also has extensive official documentation (the NixOS manual and Wiki), an active Discourse community forum, and a Matrix chat where you can get help from experienced users and contributors.

A couple of notes: I assumed NixOS lands under Plain OS rather than Applications in the hPanel template dropdown – adjust step 4 if it ships as a panel/app template instead. Also, if you want to reference the current release anywhere, the latest stable is NixOS 25.11 "Xantusia" (released end of November 2025, supported until June 30, 2026), though I'd avoid hardcoding version numbers on an evergreen landing page.

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