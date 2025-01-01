Up to 67% off
Supabase VPS hosting
Simple backend. Secure infrastructure
Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner AI assistant
US$ 6.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Pick your perfect Supabase VPS hosting plan
KVM 1
US$ 13.99SAVE 64%
US$ 4.99 /mo
For 24-month term
Renews at US$ 8.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
Data centers worldwide
Linux operating systems
MOST POPULAR
KVM 2
US$ 17.99SAVE 61%
US$ 6.99 /mo
For 24-month term
Renews at US$ 10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
Data centers worldwide
Linux operating systems
KVM 4
US$ 29.99SAVE 67%
US$ 9.99 /mo
For 24-month term
Renews at US$ 22.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
Data centers worldwide
Linux operating systems
KVM 8
US$ 59.99SAVE 67%
US$ 19.99 /mo
For 24-month term
Renews at US$ 45.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
Data centers worldwide
Linux operating systems
Payment terms
Host Supabase on your own server
Supabase is an open-source backend-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, ideal for building and scaling your applications. It comes with a PostgreSQL database, built-in authentication, real-time subscriptions, and more.If you use a self-hosted Supabase version, you can customize the server as much as you want with our VPS hosting.
Optimized infrastructure for Supabase VPS. Ready to go
Combine Supabase’s impressive functionality, easy backend, and open-source tools, with a secure, reliable, and speedy VPS hosting infrastructure.
Added securityEnjoy DDoS protection, malware detection, and a dedicated IP address – all included at no extra cost. Plus, you'll get automatic weekly backups and a snapshot.
Easy deploymentBegin developing your own infrastructure instantly. With the Ubuntu 22.04 64bit and Supabase template, you’ll be all set up in a few clicks.
Powerful performanceGet AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage with a 300 Mb/s network infrastructure for your needs. If you need more resources, you can add them any time.
Work smarter with Kodee
Kodee – your friendly AI assistant – is here to help, every click of the way.Now, you can spend more time doing what you love, and less time finding how to update your PostgreSQL database or reading complex manuals on managing your server.
Supabase hosting you can rely on
Launch locally. Grow globally
Boost loading speed by choosing a server location as close as possible to where your audience lives. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
Supabase VPS FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Supabase virtual private server hosting services.