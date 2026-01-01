Up to 70% off VPS in Lithuania

Build faster with high-speed servers in Lithuania

Free automatic weekly backups
Malware scanner
Hostinger Agent AI agent
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30-day money-back guarantee
Build faster with high-speed servers in Lithuania

Get started with your VPS in Lithuania

67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99/mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
Data centers worldwide
Free weekly backups
Firewall management
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
AI Web terminal
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Closer servers = faster delivery

The closer your VPS is to your users, the faster and more stable your websites and apps will perform. Our data center in Lithuania provides excellent network coverage and uptime, ideal for serving users across Northern and Eastern Europe.
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Closer servers = faster delivery

Faster load times in Lithuania

Lower latency for European audiences

Consistent user experience

Reliable uptime and stable performance

Stronger network reliability

Improved website speed and SEO in regional markets

Advanced VPS features for maximum performance

Managed firewall

Protect your Lithuanian VPS from malicious attacks with Hostinger’s built-in firewall.

DDoS protection

Wanguard filtering blocks harmful traffic, ensuring smooth and secure performance for your Lithuania-based VPS.

Hostinger API MCP server

Integrate Hostinger’s API with AI tools via MCP for real-time control and automation on your Lithuanian VPS.

Browser terminal

Access and manage your VPS as root directly from your browser.

Docker Compose manager

Launch and manage containerized applications easily on your Lithuanian VPS with visual controls and AI prompts.

Full root access

Take complete control over your environment, install tools, and scale your VPS in Lithuania as your projects grow.

Manage your VPS with AI

Built right into your VPS dashboard, your AI-powered VPS agent Hostinger Agent helps you manage your server in Lithuania effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Hostinger Agent can install apps, configure settings, troubleshoot issues, and execute commands directly via chat.
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Manage your VPS with AI

Find your best location – switch anytime

Enjoy full flexibility with Hostinger VPS. If Lithuania isn’t the perfect fit for your audience, you can easily switch your server location at any time, without any downtime or complex setup.
VPS in Germany

VPS in Germany

VPS in India

VPS in India

VPS in USA

VPS in USA

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Enhance your VPS in Lithuania with one-click integrations

Access popular control panels, Linux distributions, and apps. Launch your environment instantly with an easy one-click setup.

Trending

Claude Code

Claude Code

Codex CLI

Codex CLI

n8n

n8n

Docker

Docker

Other

Airflow

Airflow

Akaunting

Akaunting

Anaconda

Anaconda

Appwrite

Appwrite

ASP.NET

ASP.NET

AzuraCast

AzuraCast

View more

VPS in Lithuania FAQ

Find answers to frequently asked questions about our virtual server hosting.

VPS hosting in Lithuania gives you a dedicated virtual server with fast connectivity and low latency across Northern and Eastern Europe.

Hosting in Lithuania ensures excellent speed and stability for websites or applications targeting European users.

Yes. You can move your VPS to our Lithuanian data center directly through the Hostinger dashboard with no downtime.

Absolutely. Lithuania’s strong network backbone ensures reliable global connectivity.

Our Lithuanian servers run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSDs for top-tier performance.

Yes. You can switch your VPS to any other Hostinger data center anytime – it’s quick and seamless.

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