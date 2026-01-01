Up to 70% off VPS in Lithuania
Build faster with high-speed servers in Lithuania
Get started with your VPS in Lithuania
Every plan has everything you need and more
Faster load times in Lithuania
Consistent user experience
Stronger network reliability
Advanced VPS features for maximum performance
Managed firewall
DDoS protection
Hostinger API MCP server
Browser terminal
Docker Compose manager
Full root access
Manage your VPS with AI
Find your best location – switch anytime
Enhance your VPS in Lithuania with one-click integrations
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VPS in Lithuania FAQ
What is VPS hosting in Lithuania?
VPS hosting in Lithuania gives you a dedicated virtual server with fast connectivity and low latency across Northern and Eastern Europe.
Why choose a VPS in Lithuania?
Hosting in Lithuania ensures excellent speed and stability for websites or applications targeting European users.
Can I migrate my VPS to Lithuania?
Yes. You can move your VPS to our Lithuanian data center directly through the Hostinger dashboard with no downtime.
Is a Lithuanian VPS suitable for global projects?
Absolutely. Lithuania’s strong network backbone ensures reliable global connectivity.
What hardware powers the VPS in Lithuania?
Our Lithuanian servers run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSDs for top-tier performance.
Can I change my VPS location later?
Yes. You can switch your VPS to any other Hostinger data center anytime – it’s quick and seamless.